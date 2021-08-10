“It’ll be a happy but a hard day,” says Sutton-based mum-of-four Keeley Power, describing what it’ll be like to participate in this year’s VHI Virtual Women’s Mini-Marathon.

Keeley has done the marathon for the Children’s Health Foundation at Crumlin Hospital since 2015. “I’m honoured to do it,” says Keeley, who feels she owes her nine-year-old son’s life to the care of the hospital’s doctors.

Emerson was diagnosed with a hole in his heart aged two. Waiting to see if it’d close naturally, the months progressed and Keeley and husband Gavin noticed Emerson wasn’t himself. “He was constantly sleeping, couldn’t eat and was a grey colour.”

Keeley phoned the hospital, explaining her concerns, and an operation was scheduled for January 2015. “The day came. Doctors assessed him pre-surgery. They couldn’t find a femur pulse in his legs – a big deal, though I didn’t know this at the time.”

Sooner than expected the worried parents were called to theatre where Emerson was in recovery. “I knew from the doctor’s face this wasn’t going to be a happy moment. He said Emerson was a ticking time bomb, that on paper he shouldn’t be here.

His aorta was so severely narrowed it was cutting off blood supply to his stomach and lower half of his body. It explained why he couldn’t eat or walk.

Emerson needed open heart surgery immediately but a chest infection delayed it for five days. “I stayed with him the night before surgery. At 7.30am we brought him to theatre. It would be eight-hour surgery. We said goodbye.”

Keeley can’t recall how they got through those hours but halfway through the liaison nurse rang to say things were going ok, they’d be able to see Emerson in ICU at 3pm. Recovery was slow but now Emerson’s “playing, swimming, is great fun and appreciates things, knowing what it’s like to be so sick”. He has annual check-ups and will likely need a stent inserted in a few years.

Keeley Power with Quinn on left and Emerson on righ

Following his surgery, Keeley asked that her daughters, Hayden and Quinn, now 13 and 7 respectively, also be checked for cardiac issues (youngest child Dalton’s just 15 months old). Quinn has the same condition and will also need a stent fitted.

The 2021 Women’s Mini-Marathon takes place virtually on Sunday, September 19 with the help of a brand-new official event app – developed to support those walking, jogging or running the 10km anywhere in Ireland.

Keeley’s going to walk it. “I’ll figure out which 10k route I’ll do – and Gavin and the kids will be there to meet me at the finish.”

More info

Registration is now open.

Participants receive Race Pack (includes Women’s Mini Marathon t-shirt and 2021 commemorative medal). They can download and personalise their race number to wear while completing the 10km in September.

Official event app will allow participants get the real race experience by following the official route in Dublin city right from their doorstep. Participants can track their race and log their time for the 10km event via the app.

Event will be open on app September 17-19 – participants can do 10km distance in one go or divide in two 5km races.