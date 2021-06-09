The lark advantage: Why naturally early risers are happier than night owls

The lark advantage.
Suspected for years, but recently ratified.
Happy, sprightly, ready to go.
Hello, friend! If you might be so kind, could you tell me what time you woke up on this wonderful day?
Have you ever considered getting up at the crack of dawn?
Now, now, there’s no need to be grumpy about it. What if I told you that scientists have discovered that people who get up earlier in the morning tend to be happier and better protected against depression?
Why, I was wide awake at 5am, and I have to say that …
But there is scientific evidence backing this up. Jessica O’Loughlin, the lead author of a study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, asked more than 450,000 middle-aged people about their waking preferences. Those who woke up earliest tended to report lower instances of depression and anxiety.
Because they don’t fight nature by deviating from natural waking patterns. Meanwhile, those of you who stay up late tend to feel simply awful the next day. It’s a form of jet lag, and it can make you unhappy.
Of course it is! You get up too late.
Nope.
You can’t.
The time you wake up every morning is baked into your DNA. The University of Exeter discovered 351 genetic variants that determined waking time. Those with early-riser genetic profiles were 8% less depressed than others.
I woke up at five o’clock this morning! Five o’clock! Wheeeee!
I’ve got young children. They won’t let me sleep any later. The other day I was awake at half past four. Imagine!
So badly! My eye has been involuntarily twitching for 18 months now. Can we swap?
WHY WON’T MY EYE STOP TWITCHING?
“Morning people are generally happier people.”
“Which is exactly why they’re so annoying.”
- The Guardian