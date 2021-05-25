Living with MS: My girls know there are certain things Mammy can't do 

After Castlebar-based Sharon Dillon had her twins, she worried she’d lose her balance if she tried to pick them up and carry them.

The 46-year-old has multiple sclerosis (MS). Diagnosed in her late 20s, initial symptoms included reduced sensation and pins and needles in her hands and feet, as well as double vision.

Referred by her GP to University Hospital Galway, her diagnosis came quickly – partly because MS was very much on her radar. Her late dad had also had MS. The diagnosis came as a shock and a relief. “I knew now what I was dealing with. But I was afraid. You don’t know what the future holds with a condition that can deteriorate.”

Trying not to focus on “worst-case scenarios”, she thought of her father, who passed away 30 years ago. “In his day, there was no treatment, whereas there’s so much treatment and assistance available today.”

Working part-time in dental insurance, she has relapsing-remitting MS. On the whole, she’s been very well, though has experienced some deterioration. For four months after having Ava and Chloe, now aged nine, she relapsed. “It was an exacerbation of existing symptoms rather than development of any new ones. I’m lucky to have huge support from my husband, Patrick, my sister and my family.”

Due to balance issues, she walks with two crutches when outside the house and one inside. And while she’d wondered how she’d lift the twins, she found a way to make it work. “I couldn’t lift them up directly from the floor, so I’d sit on a chair and then lift them.”

Living with MS means conserving energy and using time well. “I need to ensure I’ve reserves of energy to do what I really need to do. That takes planning.”

Because she can’t physically do some activities with her girls – for example, cycle or play football – it’s important to her to have energy to collect them from school or help with homework. “They’re conscious there are certain things Mammy can’t do at all – or not do as quickly. They have awareness – and a kindness – that not everybody can do everything.”

World MS Day is this Sunday, May 30. The theme is 'connections'. With the pandemic and successive lockdowns, connections that people with MS rely on were unavailable or severely curtailed – for example, cancelled appointments, delayed treatments, restrictions on face-to-face community meet-ups.

Sharon hugely missed her monthly in-person meetings with the local branch of MS Ireland. “You miss that connection. Even an informal, passing comment can hold valuable information for you.”

More details