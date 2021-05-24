Working Life: Covid-19 taught us clubs are about far more than just playing games

Professor Brendan Griffin, head of School of Pharmacy, UCC
Professor Brendan Griffin, head of School of Pharmacy, University College Cork. Picture: Tomas Tyner, UCC

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 06:00
Catherine Shanahan

7am

With three school-going children, mornings are busy, but I cherish, with equal measure, both the calmness of my blissful cup of coffee and the ‘all hands on deck’ nature of the school rush.

9am

The start of online meetings – first it’s the College of Medicine and Health Executive, led by Prof Helen Whelton. The college management team discusses how to maintain education and research opportunities for our students and staff under the dreaded lockdown. Today’s agenda includes prioritising return to campus for our students and a return to work for our research scientists.

11am

I meet with the Pharmacy Society. The students want the School to help advance an initiative to create a digital pharmacy wellness toolbox where students create short videos to support fellow students.

1pm

As the lead of a European research consortium, my next meeting is focused on research InPharma – connecting an EU network of five universities with six multinational pharma companies to develop new technology to improve the way we deliver medicines.

3pm

Online lectures, but with a difference, delivered to 300 pharmacy students in Egypt, part of an international initiative to offer some of the excellent courses run at UCC to our academic partner in Cairo. It’s all part of expanding UCC’s global reputation.

5pm

Time to tackle the daily email avalanche.

6pm

Down tools. Time to reconnect with my wife and kids to share our stories on how our day has transpired.

7.30pm

Off to the park for a run with a friend. I commit to a 5k but he grinds me up to 10k.

9pm

Back online, but instead of return to work, it’s return to play. I am but one of more than 60 online for a Bishopstown GAA Zoom on implementing Covid measures at the club. I am always amazed and inspired by the volunteerism of managers and coaches who selflessly offer their time for the club cause. My involvement is only a fraction of what others do – but being asked to support is a gift.

Next week we get to meet up under the excuse that we have to bring the players to training, to shoot the breeze with friends, from a distance. Covid-19 has thought us all that these clubs are far more than just about playing games.

Working Life: It’s an absolute privilege to be at the delivery of a baby

