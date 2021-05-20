Flick through our Biodiversity magazine, because doing a little really does help a lot

Even the smallest action we take to support sustainability goes a long way to protecting our environment.
Even a creature as small as a bee has a huge role to play in sustaining our ecosystem. There are 99 different types of bee in Ireland, where 78% of all wild plants benefit from insect pollination.
The Irish Examiner's colourful and informative magazine, 'Working Together For Biodiversity', is packed with information on little actions anyone can take in a garden or workplace to boost biodiversity.
Produced in association with the National Biodiversity Data Centre as well as Gas Networks Ireland, this magazine is a great resource, with guides to pollinator-friendly gardening and pot planting, and case studies on communities, hospitals and schools working to protect the environment.
It also shows how anyone can create a Biodiversity Walking Trail, and how farmers, businesses and local councils are all playing their part.
We hope you enjoy this nationwide celebration of community life and the people who are working to nurture biodiversity in your locality.