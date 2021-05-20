Flick through our Biodiversity magazine, because doing a little really does help a lot

Enjoy a leisurely breeze through our 'Working Together for Biodiversity' magazine, packed with great ideas on 'green' actions we all can take
Flick through our Biodiversity magazine, because doing a little really does help a lot

There are 99 different types of bee in Ireland, every one of them with a vital role to play in our ecosystem.

Thu, 20 May, 2021 - 12:36

Even the smallest action we take to support sustainability goes a long way to protecting our environment.

Even a creature as small as a bee has a huge role to play in sustaining our ecosystem. There are 99 different types of bee in Ireland, where 78% of all wild plants benefit from insect pollination.

CLICK HERE: 'Working Together for Biodiversity' flick-through magazine

The Irish Examiner's colourful and informative magazine, 'Working Together For Biodiversity', is packed with information on little actions anyone can take in a garden or workplace to boost biodiversity.

Produced in association with the National Biodiversity Data Centre as well as Gas Networks Ireland, this magazine is a great resource, with guides to pollinator-friendly gardening and pot planting, and case studies on communities, hospitals and schools working to protect the environment.

It also shows how anyone can create a Biodiversity Walking Trail, and how farmers, businesses and local councils are all playing their part.

We hope you enjoy this nationwide celebration of community life and the people who are working to nurture biodiversity in your locality.

Read More

Working together for biodiversity: Get potting for pollinators with our essential guide

More in this section

Four of the best foods to help fight inflammation Four of the best foods to help fight inflammation
Cardiogram and heart Time and weather data used to predict out-of-hospital cardiac arrest risk
Online Safety Bill Online scams: what to look out for to avoid falling victim
#sustainability
Flick through our Biodiversity magazine, because doing a little really does help a lot

Why there's such a buzz in Cork about World Bee Day

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices