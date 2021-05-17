How can we reduce our carbon footprint?

GLOBAL warming is a concern for all, but knowing what changes to make, and how to implement them as cheaply as possible, is difficult for many. We can start by understanding our individual carbon footprint, and taking small steps to reduce it.

What exactly is a carbon footprint?

Our carbon footprint refers to the amount of greenhouse gases produced by our lifestyle. The greenhouse gases are mostly carbon dioxide.

A carbon footprint is most often associated with an individual or group, such as a family, community, or organisation, but it can also refer to an activity or event.

How is it measured?

Our carbon footprint is expressed in greenhouse-gas emissions per year and is referred to in tonnes. A number of carbon-footprint calculators online can determine a person’s carbon footprint, or estimate the emissions associated with one activity or aspect of a person’s life. For someone interested in reducing their carbon footprint, this can be a good place to start.

Already making changes

Many of us have already reduced our carbon footprint in the past year, simply because of the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

For example, we have reduced much of our travel and commuting time and most of us have not taken any flights. This has contributed to a 6% decline in our carbon emissions in 2020. Now that we have started, what else can we do?

Small steps

Reducing our travel reduces our carbon footprint and this can include switching the mode of travel. Walking or cycling are two obvious options, but public transport, instead of a car, can be a good place to start. Once the restrictions of the pandemic are eased or lifted, it would greatly reduce our carbon footprint to continue working from home (even one day a week) or to consider car-pooling, once safe to do so.

Within our homes, we can also choose A-rated, energy-efficient appliances when they need to be replaced. Reducing food waste is another option, as is shopping locally. Another area is our use of water within the home.

Washing dishes, clothes, and ourselves makes up a significant portion of the household carbon footprint. The heating of water has the greatest impact.

Whenever possible, take shorter showers or switch to smaller shower heads, use cooler laundry washes, and shorter, cooler cycles on the dishwasher.

Thinking bigger

In Ireland, one of our biggest contributors to greenhouse-gas emissions can come from heating our homes.

A typical Irish household has a carbon footprint of about 10tn to 11tn, on average. That equates to one of the highest household carbon footprints in Europe. As well as changing to green power for the household, where possible, it is also important to remember that poor insulation and ill-fitting doors and windows lead indirectly to greater carbon emissions.

When next buying a car, consider an electric or hybrid variety. The choice is increasing, the quality and technology are improving, and, hopefully, the price for these options will also drop, so that what’s best for the environment can also be best for our wallets.