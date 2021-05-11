Step it out: Call to support the Barnardos annual Big Toddle 

Barnardos children’s charity saw a rise in referrals to all of its services right through the pandemic.

This makes it all the more imperative that everyone – from mums and dads to crèches and Montessori groups countrywide – get children out walking and moving for the Barnardos annual Big Toddle.

While the campaign typically raises €200,000 a year, this figure was down last year due to pre-schools and crèches being closed, so it’s all hands on deck now to fundraise as much as possible, says Mary Gamble, Barnados director of fundraising. “Funds raised go straight to our early years service, which works with about 8,000 children a year. These are some of the youngest and most vulnerable children – and there are many on waiting lists to get into this service.”

Confirming the pandemic hit already struggling families very hard, Gamble says the massive impact of food poverty quickly became apparent. “When services closed due to lockdown, children who’d come to Barnardos each day and be fed breakfast and a hot dinner weren’t able to do that, so they weren’t getting that nutrition.”

The charity quickly adapted, putting food parcels together and delivering hot dinners to doorsteps.

Also evident was the social/developmental impact. “Children who’d been coming to Barnardos – learning to play with other children, being helped to meet developmental milestones – were now missing out on the early years service and many regressed,” says Gamble, adding that Barnardos is working to alleviate pressure on families by employing more staff to combat waiting lists.

Most of the charity’s early years service is located in disadvantaged areas, and the past year has seen tough situations made harder by what Barnardos calls the ‘toxic three’ – poor parental mental health, spiralling substance abuse and domestic violence. “We’ve seen an increase in all three,” says Gamble.

In March 2021, Barnardos confirmed that almost 25% of their frontline workers reported – due to the impact of Covid-19 and restrictions – that most of the children they were working with were experiencing new/increased occurrence of mental health issues. Thirty-five per cent reported higher levels of anxiety among children. One project worker described children feeling disconnected and anxious – and parents feeling “they’ve no resources left”. Another said: “The children and young people I work with have gone quiet, they've lost their sparkle.”

The theme of this year’s Big Toddle is ‘Community Helpers’, celebrating those who help us daily in our communities – whether healthcare workers, supermarket assistants or those who deliver our post. Crèches/parents/childminders can organise their own Big Toddle anytime in May or June – register at exa.mn/BigToddle

