Natural health: How to avoid mastitis when breastfeeding 

A good place to start is with a lactation consultant who can be particularly helpful when the difficulty is linked to an issue with latching and positioning during breastfeeding.
Tongue-tie, or ankyloglossia, is a condition where the small piece of tissue connecting the tongue to the bottom of the mouth, the frenulum, is shorter and tighter than usual, making it difficult to latch on to the breast successfully. The latching issues related to tongue-tie can contribute to the development of mastitis in some cases.
You are wise to be taking precautionary steps rather than adopting a wait-and-see approach.