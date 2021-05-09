Natural health: How to avoid mastitis when breastfeeding 

I developed painful mastitis while breastfeeding my first child. I’m due to have a second baby in July and want to avoid it happening again. What would you suggest?

A: A good place to start is with a lactation consultant who can be particularly helpful when the difficulty is linked to an issue with latching and positioning during breastfeeding.

Tongue-tie, or ankyloglossia, is a condition where the small piece of tissue connecting the tongue to the bottom of the mouth, the frenulum, is shorter and tighter than usual, making it difficult to latch on to the breast successfully. The latching issues related to tongue-tie can contribute to the development of mastitis in some cases.

While tongue-tie is relatively common, affecting around 5%-10% of all babies, around half of these will have no trouble feeding.

Supplements given to treat and prevent mastitis include vitamin C and lecithin. The homoeopathic remedy, Phytolacca, is another popular choice often taken alternately with Hepar Sulphur when mastitis is present. If you are interested in using homoeopathic remedies prophylactically, then it is important to consult with a qualified homoeopath to ensure you are taking the appropriate remedy or remedies.

When feeding your newborn, if you experience even the slightest hint that mastitis may be developing, it’s important to act swiftly. Midwives and lactation consultants have recommended the cabbage-leaf treatment for decades, and while it sounds a little odd, it does work.

Cabbages contain compounds called glucosinolates, which are converted to isothiocyanates, known to protect against oxidative stress and reduce inflammation.

Traditionally, it has been recommended to boil the leaf of green cabbage, and apply it to the affected breast while the leaf is warm to draw out fluid and reduce inflammation. However, research published in 2015 by the Nursing & Midwifery Research Journal has shown that applying chilled green cabbage leaves is just as effective in relieving mastitis. Apply the leaf for 20 minutes, up to three times daily.

NOTE: If you experience fever, chills, or body aches then please contact a doctor immediately.

My father developed benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in his mid-70s. I’m now in my late 50s and would like to take steps to minimise the risk of developing the same condition. Is there a natural remedy I could take?

A: You are wise to be taking precautionary steps rather than adopting a wait-and-see approach.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a condition where the cells in the prostate gland increase in number, causing the gland to increase in size, resulting in restricted urinary flow combined with an urgent feeling of pressure in the bladder.

The prostate is an important part of the reproductive system, but since it surrounds the urethra (responsible for carrying urine from the bladder) it impacts urinary function when it becomes swollen.

Saw Palmetto (Serenoa repens), which works by triggering the relaxation of smooth muscle cells in the prostate gland, has been proven scientifically to outperform many commonly prescribed prostate drugs. Pumpkin seeds (pepitas) are another valuable dietary addition. High in vitamin E and zinc, they are beneficial to male reproductive and urinary health.

Lycopene is an antioxidant nutrient thought to play a significant role in protecting against prostate cancer since it works by decreasing PSA levels. It is easy to increase your lycopene intake because this nutrient is abundant in cooked tomato products (tomato paste, tomato puree, and even tomato sauce). Studies suggest you should aim for 10 or more servings of cooked or raw tomato products every week to reduce your prostate cancer risk by an impressive 35%.