Natural health: Natural immune support for hay fever 

My teenage daughter suffers from seasonal hay fever which leaves her eyes red and itchy. She also gets a runny nose and sneezes a lot. What remedy would you recommend?

The most common triggers for hay fever at this time of year are tree pollens, particularly elder, elm, hazel and birch. However, it is more common in Ireland for sufferers to react to grass pollens.

Allergies of any kind are often a sign your immune system needs support. Quercetin, bromelain, and vitamin C are the top three supplements I recommend for inflammatory immune responses, particularly in the case of a runny nose and sneezing.

Quercetin is a compound naturally occurring in garlic and onions, which is why these are considered to be immune supportive foods.

Fortunately, one company has developed a formulation utilising all three of these key remedies, plus some other useful nutrients and botanicals. Quercetin B5 Plus Complex by Viridian includes vitamin B5, which is important in the production of antibodies and adrenal support, along with allergy-busting herbs chamomile, nettle, and pine bark.

Nettle, vitamin C, and quercetin all have natural antihistamine properties. Chamomile works to soothe the mucous membranes, bromelain helps the body to manage excess mucous production, and vitamin C and pine bark are powerful antioxidants and immune-supportive ingredients.

Viridian’s formulation is available from health stores where 60 vegecaps cost €29.55. Take as directed.

My teeth have recently become very sensitive to cold foods and drinks. I’m in my 50s and haven’t experienced this before. Is there a natural treatment plan I could follow?

The sensitivity of your teeth can change in response to a number of issues, including an increase in stress levels, food intolerances, and nutrient deficiencies.

It can even be the result of a change in toothbrush, toothpaste, or mouth wash. The best place to begin is with your digestive health.

The balance of gut flora has a significant impact on the pH of our saliva, and our gut flora is in turn affected by our stress levels. Healthy saliva will not only contribute to the re-mineralisation of your teeth, it also assists in the balance of bacterial flora, hormone production, and digestive function.

Saliva is a combination of enzymes, peptides, mineral, and bicarbonate, and our teeth ‘bathe’ in this solution continuously. Healthy saliva should have a pH of around 7 - if it is too acidic then the enamel becomes weakened and porous, which contributes to sensitivity in the teeth and provides an optimal environment for decay to set in.

Not only can acidic saliva cause issues with sensitivity, if your saliva is too alkaline it can contribute to excessive calculus buildup due to the excess calcium.

You can test the pH of your saliva quite easily at home using a strip test, available from most pharmacies and health stores. The easiest way to balance the pH of your saliva is by eating a balanced diet rich in vegetables and fruit and choosing wholefoods over processed foods.

Fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin A, vitamin D3, and vitamin K2 are all key in dental health.

Since stress impacts gut health and oral health, it is a good idea to keep your stress levels in check if you believe that this is a contributing factor.

Along with optimising dietary choices and managing stress levels, a salt rinse is an effective way to rapidly reduce acidity in the mouth, as well as helping to get rid of pathogenic bacteria.

Make your own salt rinse by combining two teaspoons of salt with 500ml of boiling water and leaving it to dissolve and cool. Swish and spit with this twice daily after brushing your teeth, and throughout the day, following food if possible.