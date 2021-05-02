Fiona Coghlan: Everything in my life was around training

With 85 caps for Ireland and having captained Leinster, as well as the team that won the 2013 national women’s Six Nations, it’s a cause close to the 40-year-old’s heart.
“The campaign is really positive. They’re doing something tangible, rather than just advocating,” Coghlan says. “They’re changing all the girls’ Wikipedia pages for example, which is really good.”
The Clontarf native, who only started playing rugby as a student at the University of Limerick, retired from team sports two years ago. She says it was tough trying to adjust.
“You’re so consumed when playing professionally. Everything in my life was around training and eating to train and I had no free time for anything. You kind of don’t know what you’re going to do with all of the free time after it ends, but I had kids running rings around me so it was time to retire,” says the PE and maths teacher.
Work has been especially busy recently, having returned fully to in-person teaching last month. She’s also currently in the depths of research for her role as an RTÉ and BT Sport commentator while the women’s Six Nationsploughs ahead.
“It’s particularly tough with teams you don’t know. I was supposed to be commentating on the Leinster and Toulon game a few weeks ago, which was cancelled because of Covid, and I hadn’t seen a huge amount of Toulon playing so I spent the week prepping, and then I nearly had too much information in my head to sleep,” Coghlan says. “But it’s great.”