Fiona Coghlan: Everything in my life was around training

Former Irish rugby captain Fiona Coghlan has recently teamed up with Guinness to help launch its Never Settle campaign, which aims to tackle the lack of visibility for women’s sport.

With 85 caps for Ireland and having captained Leinster, as well as the team that won the 2013 national women’s Six Nations, it’s a cause close to the 40-year-old’s heart.

“The campaign is really positive. They’re doing something tangible, rather than just advocating,” Coghlan says. “They’re changing all the girls’ Wikipedia pages for example, which is really good.”

The Clontarf native, who only started playing rugby as a student at the University of Limerick, retired from team sports two years ago. She says it was tough trying to adjust.

“You’re so consumed when playing professionally. Everything in my life was around training and eating to train and I had no free time for anything. You kind of don’t know what you’re going to do with all of the free time after it ends, but I had kids running rings around me so it was time to retire,” says the PE and maths teacher.

Work has been especially busy recently, having returned fully to in-person teaching last month. She’s also currently in the depths of research for her role as an RTÉ and BT Sport commentator while the women’s Six Nations ploughs ahead.

“It’s particularly tough with teams you don’t know. I was supposed to be commentating on the Leinster and Toulon game a few weeks ago, which was cancelled because of Covid, and I hadn’t seen a huge amount of Toulon playing so I spent the week prepping, and then I nearly had too much information in my head to sleep,” Coghlan says. “But it’s great.”

What shape are you in?

Not as good as I could be. I stopped playing rugby in 2014 and Gaelic football in 2019. I’ve been in the gym since but because of lockdown there have been no gyms. I wish I was more of a runner than I am.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I actually eat quite healthily all of the time. I always have a good breakfast. I’d have porridge or eggs most mornings. I’d have something green for my dinner as well. Eating healthy isn’t the problem, it’s the portion sizes.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

A crisp sandwich on white bread with proper butter.

What would keep you awake at night?

I sleep very well but sometimes it might be if I’m commentating on a game and trying to get everything in my head in preparation — who’s playing, facts about them, and things like that.

How do you relax?

I live beside the sea in Clontarf and I love walking by the sea. The odd time I brave it for a dip, which is very refreshing. I should do it more. I have a fear in my head now that it’s really cold but I love it when I do it.

Who are your sporting heroes?

Growing up it was Steffi Graf because she was one of the only women on TV playing tennis. Ultimately, when I started playing rugby it was my teammates. Honestly, that’s what got me out of bed in the morning when the alarm went off at 5.30am or on a wet evening, everyone else committing to it.

What is your favourite smell?

Freshly cut grass.

What traits do you least like in others?

Selfishness.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m very impatient, which is not very good when you’re a teacher.

Do you pray?

No.

What would cheer up your day?

My house is like an open door, obviously not during Covid, but I just love people knocking in for a chat and just having people around.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard’. Probably because I wasn’t the most talented, just a hard worker.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Ireland. I’m a home bird. I’ve travelled a fair bit but I just love Ireland. Anywhere in the country.