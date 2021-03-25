How batch cooking can save you money and time when it comes to mealtimes

Lockdown plus homeschooling plus working from home equals a constant demand for meals and snacks. There's one solution: Batch cooking enables you to save money and time, while avoiding food waste, by planning ahead and making sure that you have easy options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Quite simply, batch cooking simply involves preparing meals ahead of time. It can be as simple as doubling or tripling your favourite recipe for stew or soup so that you can cook once to eat twice or three times. Or you can be a super-batcher like Scottish woman Suzanne Mulholland — aka The Batch Lady — whose popular YouTube videos tackle challenges like making 10 freezer-friendly meals in one hour.

Life is easier

Irish food writer Susan Jane White, author of Clever Batch is a wholehearted believer in batch cooking. “I became obsessed with batch cooking when I realised that my life would be much easier if only I could cut down on shopping, cooking and washing up. As an under-caffeinated, financially cramped, time-pinched mum, my kitchen management definitely needed re-evaluation.”

Although White loves to cook nourishing food for her family of four, she didn’t want to be doing it every night. For her, “healthy batch cooking ticked all the boxes".

Not one to keep this knowledge to herself, she set out to write “a cookbook to help readers save time, money, and patience, chronicling all the amazing meals that boosted my family and saved my sanity".

Easy and healthy

While registered dietitian Sophie Pratt notes that batch cooking can be an effective way of making sure that healthy nutritious meals are always at hand, she does so with a caveat: “You must first ensure that what you are cooking is healthy. It should contain a balance of nutrients including carbohydrates (potatoes, rice, pasta), protein (meat, fish, eggs, dairy products), fat (oily fish, olive oil, avocado, nuts, seeds) and some vitamins and minerals (fruit, vegetables, salad).”

She points out that it’s worth including as much colourful food as possible: “The more colours, the more nutrients”.

Although a lot of batch cooking is orientated towards filling the freezer, this is not necessarily a bad thing from a dietitian’s viewpoint. Pratt sees freshly-made food as the “gold standard” but she does point out that “the type of frozen meal/food eaten is important... a home-cooked meal with whole foods and minimal additives would be much healthier than a shop-bought frozen pizza or pie containing large amounts of salt, sugar, and fat.

"Eating frozen food for every meal can be healthy and nutritious but, like fresh food, this comes down to the actual food choices.”

Less waste

As far as Pratt is concerned, batch cooking saves time and money, as there’s much less waste. “I would advise anyone who feels that they don’t have time to cook healthy meals every day to allocate one day a week to do their batch cooking. It greatly outweighs the stress of having to think about what you are going to have for a meal, find the ingredients in the kitchen, or go to the supermarket to buy the ingredients and then make the meal at that specific time.”

With a little planning, batch cooking can take you a long, tasty way.

Tips for organised batch cooking

1. In advance of a big cooking session, take the time to plan meals, make lists, and shop to buy just what you need.

2. Clear the freezer to make sure that there’s enough space for all that cooking and make sure you have all the bags, jars, or containers that you need.

3. If you’re batching a regular weeknight dinner, make sure you box up the extra — in individual or family portions — and set them aside before dinnertime, just in case your family eats the lot.

4. Most importantly, label everything clearly. Everything looks the same when it’s been frozen and there’s nothing worse than discovering that you’ve defrosted an apple tart instead of a chicken pie for dinner.

Six healthy batch cooking suggestions