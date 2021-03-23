New science-backed healthy eating app for pregnant women

A new healthy eating app for pregnant women provides up to 100 scientifically-backed recipes. It aims to help women achieve optimum nutrition during and post-pregnancy.

Each of the easy-to-use recipes for healthy meals and snacks is approved by researchers at UCD’s Perinatal Research Centre and by National Maternity Hospital (NMH) dietitians.

Professor Fionnuala McAuliffe, director of UCD Perinatal Research Centre and consultant obstetrician at NMH, says the Hollestic app is an example of how clinical research has translated into a valuable resource for all pregnant women.

“Many apps out there have no evidence showing they’re beneficial. What’s special about this app is it’s been developed as part of a research project. It’s a healthy lifestyle intervention study with recipes created by experts in pregnancy nutrition.”

The app was trialled in an internationally recognised, randomised control study of 550 pregnant women at NMH. “Half were given lifestyle intervention supported by the Smartphone app. The other half just had routine care. The group with the lifestyle intervention put on less weight in pregnancy and their diets and sugar levels were better,” reports Professor McAuliffe, who says these women were also less likely to deliver a baby at the larger end of the weight spectrum.

NMH senior dietitian Dr Eileen O'Brien says the app is a direct result of collaborative work between mums, dietitians, obstetricians and midwives. “With the ever-increasing amount of pregnancy and nutritional advice available, choosing three healthy meals and two to three snacks can be overwhelming.”

Strong evidence suggests what a woman consumes in pregnancy has life-long effects on her child. The Hollestic app will reassure expectant mums they’re getting the right nutrition for their baby. An ideal pregnancy diet includes a balance of wholegrain carbohydrates, a variety of fruit/vegetables, lean protein sources (including red meat for iron, oily fish for omega 3) and at least three sources of calcium-rich foods. Two daily supplements are also necessary: 400µg folic acid and 10µg (400IU) vitamin D.

“Lots of women think they should increase food intake quite significantly in pregnancy. This leads to too much weight gain. They only need to slightly increase their intake,” says McAuliffe. She highlights the app’s important role during Covid-19 – with access to dietitians/antenatal classes still restricted.

“We’re getting feedback that women are finding it really useful, having the app on their Smartphone. When planning and shopping for their evening meal, all the ingredients are there, as well as how long the dish takes to prepare and how many it serves.”

The Hollestic app is available free on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

More info:

A well-balanced, nourishing diet’s important for expectant mum and developing baby.

Hollestic app has almost 100 breakfast/lunch/dinner/snack recipes, tailored to give mum and baby essential nutrients during pregnancy – all the family can enjoy the recipes.

Each recipe includes nutritional information per serving, details about ingredients, cooking instructions.

App includes: tips for each trimester, physical activity advice for pregnancy, facility to track baby’s week-by-week growth and links to trusted online resources.

Info on app based on up-to-date scientific advice.