Working life: ‘Everyone is hopeful and looking forward to meeting up with their family’

Derek Tyson, community-based Covid-19 immunisation porter, HSE, Dublin North City and County

7am

Time to rise. I have a mug of tea and breakfast cereal bar before heading to work. Prior to Covid-19, I worked on the school immunisation programme, now I’m the Covid-19 Vaccine Porter. At the Nexus Building In Blanchardstown where I am based, I do the Covid-19 check and wash my hands. I get ice packs, a cool box and supplies required for that day, depending on where the vaccination clinic is being held. Today it’s at a Community Nursing Unit.

8am

I drive the supplies to the vaccination clinic and say hello at reception, where I complete public health-related paperwork and have my temperature taken, wash my hands.

Inside, I introduce myself to the team, many of whom I know well, before heading to the room where vaccines are being administered, where I start to set up.

9am

Vaccinations start. I show the older residents and the staff where to go, keeping the flow of those being vaccinated working well, making sure everyone is following good hand hygiene and is comfortable and relaxed.

11am

The team takes a quick break, I have supplies set up for everyone, in line with public health guidance. We maintain social distance and ensure good hand hygiene.

11.15am

Vaccination re-starts. I pack up as I have supplies to deliver to other venues, including

a drop off in advance of a vaccination clinic tomorrow. I also drop off some PPE.

1pm

I return to the morning clinic and take a quick break and chat with colleagues - unless my phone rings and I am needed for a pickup/ drop off. I drive a transit van and it’s in high demand!.

4pm

The clinic completes its task and the upshot is all residents and staff have now received their second vaccination. Everyone is hopeful, especially the residents, who are looking forward to meeting up with family whenever that is possible.

5pm

As the team wraps up work, I make sure supplies are packed up, say goodbye, and wash my hands, before returning to base to unpack.

6pm

I normally coach an U14 soccer team, and as they’re not able to train currently, I send them a message on the WhatsApp group to touch base. I then take Storm, a Siberian Husky for a walk, before going home for dinner.