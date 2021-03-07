Shape I'm In: Fair City's Maclean Burke on building a home gym 

Besides returning to our screens as Damien Halpin in Fair City, Maclean Burke has taken on another role as of late, that of teacher as he homeschools his children during lockdown.

“I’m trying to help them with maths that I learned my way and they don’t understand it. It’s heartbreaking, you're trying to do your best but it’s just not working,” the Dublin native says.

“My eldest did his Leaving Cert last year and my next is doing his this year and my daughter is in fifth year. It’s really difficult for them. They’re not equipped for this. Family time is lovely but they’re all on top of each other. This particular lockdown has really hit home, but everyone’s in the same boat. We’re all in it together.”

After six months without filming, Maclean says that he was ecstatic to get back to the Fair City set in January, where the cast is undergoing on-set Covid-19 testing and following strict distancing measures.

“I was never so delighted than when we got back filming. Everyone is so happy to be there. There’s more of an incentive to work together and mind each other while keeping our distance,” he says.

Also helping him to get through lockdown has been building a home gym in his backyard, which has become a focal point for the entire family.

“It’s been the best money I’ve ever spent. The kids are out there every day, myself and my daughter train out there together. I would be in a different place if I hadn't done it. It was the best decision I’ve ever made.”

What shape are you in?

I can finally say I’m in good shape after being out of it for so long. I had never been into weights, I was more into boxing and cardio, but my partner Cat is a personal trainer so she put together a programme for me and I love it.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I am a terrible eater and always forget to eat. It’ll be six o’clock and I’ll be wondering why I have a headache and realise I haven't eaten yet. My goal for this year is to sort that out.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

I love hummus. It’s my go-to snack. I have it with everything. On the weekends then I’ll go and find the biggest bar of Cadbury’s Whole Nut that I can.

What would keep you awake at night?

If I get three hours of sleep I’m doing well. I worry about the kids, I was worried about finances while we weren’t filming, all of those things. I think everybody is full of fear at the moment.

How do you relax?

I love spending time with my kids. I’m also really lucky that I have Cat - just sitting back with her and enjoying each other.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I come from the Jack Charlton era. I was also crazy about Paul O’Connell, he’s a god as far as I’m concerned.

What’s your favourite smell?

Caesar salad. I can nearly taste that smell. I also love my partner's perfume.

When is the last time you cried?

Probably last weekend. I wear my heart on my sleeve and have always cried things out. I'm that dad who cries at kids' movies.

What traits do you least like in others?

Passive aggression. I prefer people who are straight talkers.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m a bit of a walkover. Some of it comes from the business I’m in. I think a lot of actors try to people-please too much. I’m trying to change it and not be too much of a ‘yes man’.

Do you pray?

I don’t pray or believe in a god, but I do believe that there is something else out there. There have just been some things that have happened in my life that aren’t explainable.

What would cheer up your day?

If I arrive home and my kids have cleaned the kitchen. Is it going to happen? No. But I’d be over the moon if they did.

What quote inspires you most and why?

'Bend, don’t break'. I say that to myself a lot when I’m under pressure.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Mountain biking in Glendalough.