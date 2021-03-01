Sex File: The kissing has stopped - even when we're making love 

I have been with my husband for 15 years and I have noticed that we just never kiss any more, even when we are having sex. Is this unusual? How can we get this back?

Kissing is such a natural and integral part of sexual intimacy that you have to work quite hard to exclude it from love-making. Any position that involves face-to-face contact means that your lips are centimetres apart, and the gravitational pull to kiss is so strong that not doing so requires active resistance. If you and your husband have a good sexual relationship and kissing is a noticeable omission, it could be a sign that all is not well and you are right to try to address this.