5 cleaning hacks with things you probably already own

After singer and Instagram queen Stacey Solomon transformed her "gross" carpets with a home dye kit, we’re all looking out for other ways to transform some of the more neglected parts of our homes.

Solomon, 31, shared her hack on Instagram: “Thought I’d try and dye my carpets. They’re gross and beyond cleaning/repair so I thought before I buy all new carpet I’d give this a go for 30 quid. Even if it comes out awful I’ve had a lot of fun so it was worth it.” Surprisingly, it didn’t go badly.

From home dye to Coca Cola, here are some things lying around your house that could save you money on cleaning products, repairs and replacements.

1. Hair dye

Solomon’s cream-coloured carpets had become discoloured over the years and before she ripped them up, she thought she’d try this hack. She filled a spray gun with navy hair dye and spritzed the carpet. She said the process felt very satisfying but she will add another coat of dye and allow the carpet to dry fully before deciding if it worked or not. If it was a success, she said she will share a how-to guide on her Instagram account.

2. Coca Cola

Whether it’s cutlery that has become tarnished of a piece of silver jewellery that could do with some TLC, there’s an at-home solution to improve the look of your silver. Soak them in Coca Cola for at least one hour, rinse and dry to see a difference. That’s not all it can do. Pour some in with your laundry to remove grease stains from clothes.

3. Bicarbonate of soda and vinegar

This is a classic but for good reasons. The mixture can clean a stainless steel kitchen sink, cut through soap scum and mildew in most bathrooms and remove stains from a carpet. Want to know why it works so well? Bicarbonate of soda rids spaces of foul smells and is ideal for scrubbing, while vinegar is especially effective at lifting hard water stains. Combined, they are a cleaning force to be reckoned with. They aren’t foolproof though as their main use is to remove difficult stains. You’ll still need to disinfect surfaces after cleaning them.

4. Shaving cream

Sick of seeing water stains on your shower glass? Apply some shaving cream to the watermark, let it sit there for 15 minutes and wipe it off. The stains will be gone with minimal effort. It can also be used to clean splatters from inside your oven.

5. A pound shop solution

Looking for a cheap and cheerful way to rid yourself of stubborn stains? Pick up a small tub of The Pink Stuff. This textured paste is available in pound shops like Dealz for just €1.50. It cleans grout, glass, sinks, furniture, rust, wheels and so much more. It’s mildly abrasive but it’s gentle on surfaces as it's made from natural ingredients. Just scoop a little out with a cloth, rub it on the surface you want to clean and wipe it away.