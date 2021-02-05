Secret Diary of an Teacher: To zoom or not to zoom? That is the question

To zoom or not to zoom? That’s the question I pondered a few weeks ago.

Admittedly, I was reluctant to join the live teaching lark, but I’m a fully fledged convert now. It feels more effective than other options: seeing students’ expressions, connecting, checking-in, sharing a laugh. We know each other well, so the fundamental dynamic is the same. I know who wants to talk and who doesn’t; who needs attention and who’ll do anything to avoid it.

It’s a treat to see my students without masks and coats. It’s odd to see them in their homes though and for them to see me in mine; it feels far more personal. I never thought they’d know what my sitting room looks like or meet my kids, who wander in occasionally, or my much-needed ‘technical assistant’ husband, who sometimes brings me tea.

I even revealed a flash of floral pyjama pants last week, but they didn’t seem to notice.

I’m lucky with my crowd. I’ve heard horror stories of students recording live lessons and putting them up on social media. Lots of teachers keep their cameras off, but my students are nothing but respectful and patient.

They even forgave me early last week when I tried using the breakout room option for the first time. I put myself in one and left the rest of the class in the main chat. I couldn’t do it again if I tried. I eventually ‘broke out’, returning to the classroom with a big red head, tech-frazzled and unamused.

Later, I enrolled my husband in a practice class — me in the bedroom, him in the sitting room. I figured out how to share documents, use breakout rooms and write on ‘the board’. I even assigned him homework.

The next day I was flying it and I haven’t looked back since!

So, if there’s any teachers out there dreading it — bite the bullet. Live lessons are far more manageable and less time-consuming than uploading endless resources. Before I boldly went where I’d never gone before, I’d been working at night a lot.

I genuinely don’t know how my kids’ teachers are managing Seesaw. They put up so many resources and provide reams of daily feedback too. If they fall behind, their inbox swells into a guilt-filled monster. I see it in my primary teaching husband. I know the look. Seesaw teachers are my heroes.

My older two have a couple of live sessions on Zoom a week, which seems enough for them at their age. They like the mini seesaw challenges and get a kick out of the individual feedback.

My five-year-old is another story. I’m delighted she hasn’t had a Zoom lesson. She’s as settled as an excited puppy and scampers up to her room if you divert your eyes for a second.

Our school has a reduced timetable, so we’re managing between us: two teachers, three learners and four computers. But I’m surprised to hear how many schools are replicating the full school day online.

I wonder is it wise or is it being offered to satisfy demands for a familiar structure through live interaction? Is six hours locked into a screen, often with homework at the end of it, really the best thing for our kids? I don’t know.

But there’s a different atmosphere this time round. Teachers can sense the higher expectations and the demand for live lessons. Six hours of online classes seems a tad excessive to me. I’m not sure the research backs the approach. It’s easier in a sense, certainly easier for parents and teachers, but is it the right option for our kids?

A landmark health study of 10,000 children that started in 2018 found that spending more than two hours a day using screens has a negative impact on their language and thinking skills. But maybe we can overlook the advice during lockdown? Maybe we should cut ourselves some slack considering the strange times we’re in.

To be fair, having asked teachers and parents, most are conscious of keeping students on screens too long, so teachers break up the session, telling the students to go away and do a task and come back.

Many parents are very conscious of getting kids outdoors too. This time around, for many, it seems to be going well. One teacher tells me they’ve one hour a day of wellbeing, meditation and exercises.

A blended approach to learning seems about right. Interaction is important, but it also needs to be limited. And the pressure on working parents must be considerable. We all need to treat each other with a giant dollop of good humour and kindness.

That said, education is generally damaged if it becomes political, so I hope students aren’t being caught in the crossfire here. I hope the high demand for day-long online teaching isn’t damaging their learning and wellbeing. And I hope the amount of homework is reasonable.

One thing is definite — we need our politicians to stop saying schools are closed. It isn’t helping things. The buildings are closed, but schools are open. Teachers and students are working away. At least they should be. Our most vulnerable students need the buildings to open as soon as possible. For them, it’s different.

For the rest of us, we need to settle into this distance-learning business for a few weeks yet. And possibly get out of our pyjamas before classes start.