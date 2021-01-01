Video: Find your workout mojo with Maeve Madden's fitness tips

FITNESS trainer Maeve Madden took the internet by storm last year when she used lockdown to build an online workout platform for all levels. The former Lord of the Dance star wanted to help motivate her Instagram followers by providing some free uplifting workouts online. Nearly 200 classes later, her community is now more than 300,000 strong, with up to 3,000 people tuning in every day.

Maeve has a close relationship with her members, creating a chat function on her website where people can socialise and regularly sharing her own journey with them.

“In the past, I put myself under a lot of pressure but now I’m fitter than ever because I’m not stressing my body out,” Maeve says. “People put themselves under too much pressure when your fitness is supposed to be fun and enjoyable. I love a glass of prosecco and chocolate. I’m not someone who counts calories or macros. Life is hard enough. It’s about eating whole foods, enjoying yourself, and living a balanced lifestyle.”

January is one of the Newry native’s favourite months and she wants others to try to change their outlook on the usually unloved time of year. “It’s a time for new goals and to get structure back into your life. It’s exciting. Maybe you’ve got new sports clothes or a new plan and it’s a fun time to experiment,” she says.

People get so stressed over Christmas [indulgences] and it’s 14 days out of 365. You’re not going to become obese in 14 days.

“Yes, you may gain a few pounds but everybody is in the same boat. Now we’ve come into the new year and we can all start fresh. It takes a bit of time but it's creating that habit and getting back into it.”

Maeve says there’s no excuse to put fitness on the long finger. You don’t need weights, her youngest member is aged 15 and her oldest is aged 70, and working out at home is an opportunity to try something you may have been too intimidated to try in a gym.

“My gym is in my building and I still hum and haw but you don’t have to leave your house,” Maeve says. "You don’t have to worry about what you're wearing, if your gym clothes match, if your hair stinks. You literally pull your coffee table to the side and you’re there.”

Classes run from 10 to 45 minutes and like with any home workout, she emphasises you need to take it week by week.

“Some weeks you might do two workouts and some five. There’s never any pressure as to what you should be doing as long as you’re doing something,” she says. “Sometimes I’ll do the beginner workouts because I’m exhausted. You’re not always going to feel super motivated. You have times when you’re up and down and that’s completely normal. The only failure is being afraid of trying.”

You can learn more about Maeve’s programme at www.maevemadden.com

Maeve’s top tips for a motivated new year

Maeve Madden Day

Get at least 30 minutes of movement a day

“You don’t have to be extreme, you just need to be consistent. Whether it’s a brisk walk outside or an online class, like yoga or meditation, your body and mind will thank you.”

More stretching, less stressing

“Flexibility is key to feeling mobile, agile, and strong in our bodies. I cannot stress enough the importance of stretching pre and post-workout. Give those tired muscles some love.”

Get your heart pumping

“You don’t need gym memberships or fancy equipment to get your heart pumping. HIIT burns roughly 30% more calories than other forms of cardio training, reaping more benefits in a shorter space of time.”

Sculpt your arms, no pushups required

You don’t need weights and you don’t need to do push-ups, pick up any household alternative, and get to work.

Workout:

1. Shoulder – Shoulder (4 sets x 16 reps)

2. Tricep Kickbacks (4 sets x 15 reps)

3. Dumbbell Rows (4 sets x 12 reps)

4. Front Raise (4 sets x 20 reps)

5. Shoulder Press (4 sets x 12 reps)

Keep your core strong

"There is more to a strong core than hundreds of sit-ups. Here is a little intro to targeting your different ab muscles."

Workout:

1. Side plank crunch

2. V-Hold Heel Taps

3. Lying side crunch

4. Mountain Climbers

Repeat each exercise for 40 seconds x 4 sets

Be prepared

Put your favourite workout gear on first thing in the morning to motivate yourself to work out. Lay your clothes out the night before so your good to go.

Get your gut in order

“Snacking on the run, skipping meals, or eating late all put pressure on your digestive system. Getting your recommended 30g of fibre a day is so important. Eating plenty of whole foods, fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and a good old bowl of porridge will help keep your gut feeling fabulous.”

Make a smoothie

“Smoothies are a quick and simple way to get your fruit and veggie fix and a super boost to your immune system.”

Blend the following:

1/4 courgette

1/4 cucumber

1 stalk of celery

1/2 lemon juice

1/2 apple

Pinch of coriander

Spoon of chia seeds

Spoon of Kefir protein

1tsp stevia or honey

Water as needed

Treat yourself

“Don’t put yourself under unnecessary stress and don’t be scared to indulge, have a few beverages, schedule downtime into your diary, and most importantly be kind to yourself."