Families encouraged to take part as annual GOAL Mile goes virtual 

For the past 38 years thousands of people all over Ireland have walked, run or jogged a GOAL Mile at Christmas to raise funds for GOAL’s work in 13 countries in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.
Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 06:00
Helen O’Callaghan

Primary schoolteacher Davina Fenton will run a mile for GOAL this Christmas, along with her seven-year-old son, Ríoghán.

Her five-year-old, Cillian, will cycle a mile, while her husband, Ian, will push 18-month-old Karen in her buggy.

“At Christmas, it’s very important for them to see us doing something for somebody else who might need it,” says Cork-based Davina, a former member of St Finbarr’s Athletic Club who still runs “whenever I can get out”.

And Ríoghán often runs with her. “He used to do the junior park run in Ballincollig every Sunday at 9am before it got cancelled with Covid-19,” she says.

For the past 38 years thousands of people all over Ireland – especially parents and their children – have turned out in their communities and parishes every Christmas to walk, run or jog a GOAL Mile, with funds raised going towards GOAL’s work in 13 countries in Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the GOAL Mile’s going virtual this year. Davina, who’s a veteran of virtual runs for various charities, urges families to do the mile to support those in need. 

Davina Fenton with her children, Ríoghán, Karen and Cillian. 
And GOAL’s director of fundraising Eamon Sharkey says the attraction of doing the mile isn’t just about supporting those most in need – it’s also about families, friends and neighbours coming together to connect at a special time of year.

“Once Covid-19 restrictions allow, we’re particularly appealing to families in the same social bubble to get together to walk, run or jog a mile. You can even cycle or do it any way you want.  It’s a fantastic opportunity for parents and their young children to get together after a year in which contact – even within families – was so limited.

“It’s also good for families to collectively acknowledge that there are people [worldwide] who won’t get to celebrate Christmas as we do in Ireland due to hunger, climate change and conflict.”

Acknowledging that we’re living in a different world to the one we were in last Christmas, he adds: “Covid-19 has taken a grip and changed all of our lives, but sadly it’s the most vulnerable communities around the world who are impacted most, with Covid-19 impacting on their livelihoods and access to food.”

Sharkey says the fundraiser’s virtual aspect means people can register to do their mile on their own at any time they want over the Christmas period. “We’d dearly love to get a minimum of 10,000 miles covered for GOAL in the spirit of helping those in need.”

More details

  • Last year GOAL reached more than six million people in need.
  • Since Covid-19 was declared a pandemic it has reached more than 12 million people in 13 countries with support and guidance on how to prevent spread of the virus.
  • Registration for the GOAL Mile is open now – adult €15, child €10 – money goes towards GOAL’s work worldwide.
  • To register see: www.goalglobal.org/goal-mile/

