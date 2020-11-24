Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal goes online 

WHAT'S so fabulous about a red pen?

Geraldine McLean couldn't understand why the seven-year-old she met in Odessa, in Ukraine, got so excited about the red pen he pulled from the Team Hope shoebox she'd just given him.

"He was jumping up and down with excitement. And the interpreter said, 'He's delighted: Only the teacher has a red pen'," Geraldine said.

In that moment, Geraldine — a Team Hope co-ordinator for South Tipperary for the past 10 years — understood the little gift's wider significance. "He had his very own red pen, which only teachers have. It was a little seed for him that, 'Maybe I could be a teacher, too'. It meant hope, potential."

On these trips, shoeboxes with gifts reflecting the four Ws (something to wear/write with/wash with/something wow) are given to children. Another memory from the 2015 trip: A 15-year-old, alone in her house in a remote village, a freezing winter day, no electricity, the toilet a broken-down shed, and the highlight of that girl's year was getting a shoebox.

Geraldine's four children, aged from 13 to 17, grew up immersed in Team Hope’s shoebox collection. One year, her youngest son, Johnny, explained the campaign to all his primary school classes. All her children have stood alongside her in the warehouse, filling shoeboxes. "I'd hear them saying, 'Something to wear, something to wash?' It became so ingrained in them. I always wanted them to appreciate what they have and be aware of what other kids don't have," Geraldine said.

This time last year, her family "was on pause, shoeboxes lining the hallway", as they got on with the campaign. This year, it's different: Team Hope’s Christmas Shoebox Appeal is online-only. People can build-a-box at www.teamhope.ie for €20. Boxes will be assembled in distribution countries in Africa and Eastern Europe.

Team Hope CEO, Peter Heaney, said that despite Covid-19 restrictions preventing gift-filled shoeboxes being sent from Ireland this year, the need is greater than ever. And it's a pivotal moment, he said, for everyone to reflect, not about how we fill a shoebox, but why we do shoeboxes — and the importance of basic education, self-care, warmth, and joy for a child.

"Covid-19 has presented huge challenges for people throughout Ireland. You can only imagine the immeasurable impact it has in countries where basic sanitation and access to education is far from universal. This year, more than ever, every shoebox counts,” Peter said.

Reaching out