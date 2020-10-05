Feeling anxious? Here's how the experts calm their nerves

Joanna Fortune

Joanna Fortune, Clinical Psychotherapist

To re-set our anxious brains we must change the field of vision. This means put down the phones and look out of a window. While looking out the window find 5 things you can see, 4 things you can hear, 3 things you can touch, 2 things you can smell and 1 thing you can taste. This is a sensory countdown while changing the field of vision and has a calming and grounding effect on our anxious brains.

Dr. Phil Kieran

Phil Kiernan, GP

This morning with the news recommending increase to level 5 restrictions its easy to feel overwhelmed. During this whole pandemic is has been very easy to lose sight of what is in our control and what is not. By keeping my social circle small and being extra cautious with hand sanitiser I know the risk to me and the risk of me transmitting to my patients is very low. I also find myself repeating a quote which got me through some other very tough times in my life which is "This too shall pass"

Dr. Eddie Murphy who is part of the Operation Transformation team.

Eddie Murphy, Clinical Psychologist

My tip to de-stress would be to get out in nature. I find getting out for some fresh air to be a great way to clear my head. Walking my dog, Sam is the best way I know to clear my head; I always feel calm and centred afterwards

Conor Kerley, Registered Dietician

I exercise daily and get to bed in a cool, dark bedroom well before midnight. I find exercise - from a walk to the gym to playing sport - all really take my mind off life! As for sleep, sleep is so important for all aspects of health but often overlook and under-appreciated

Trainee GP and former Munster rugby star Tom Gleeson

Tom Gleeson, GP trainee

I try to not look at too much news and media as a lot of it tends to sensational in nature and creates unnecessary angst amongst the public. It's also very contradictory as everyone seems to have a say these days with social media! I take it all with a pinch of salt and try to give much thought to it all. I just try to control what I can control on a daily basis and not stress about the other stuff!