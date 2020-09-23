Gearing up: Cork cyclists get into the saddle with e-bikes

As Cork Bike Week continues this week until Sunday, véloistes of all shades have been encouraged to get in the saddle and explore their locality in the city and county.

But in a first for Ireland, Lord Mayor of Cork City, Cllr Joe Kavanagh and Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley have dropped the starter's flag on a awareness-raising campaign for the use of e-bikes across the Rebel County.

The wE-bike initiative aims to promote the increasingly-popular machines as an everyday commuting option in Cork, while displaying their economical and ecological advantages.

Speaking on the initiative, Kavanagh says: “People are becoming increasingly interested in e-bikes as they are a super way to keep us healthy, reduce carbon emissions, and not least, are a very pleasant way of getting around. Cork’s future is being built on sustainability and climate action so it’s great to see the City and County Councils working together on this innovative initiative."

Sales of e-bikes and bicycles in general have risen in Ireland since the March lockdown, which saw many people begin or return to cycling when making local journeys. The initiative's campaign hopes to further this change in attitudes.

Run with the help of a small motor, e-bikes enable people to cycle over longer distances and hilly areas, which the campaign says offers a healthier and far cheaper way to travel than the car.

Uses for the machines, such as work and school commutes, leisure trips, reintroduction to cycling for retirees, and health benefits are some of the social advantages that the initiative is pointing to when as part of the ongoing campaign; in addition to lowering congestion, pollution and carbon emissions.

The campaign has enlisted seven local ambassadors to try out an e-bike and see for themselves, among them local media personalities like DJ and arts facilitator Stevie G, and incoming Irish Examiner news editor Deirdre O'Shaughnessy.

Tonight It was a leisurely journey for fresh air around Blackrock & Tramore valley park, which is still open until 9. I stayed out for 2 hours I normally walk but would have went home earlier pic.twitter.com/8gqP9WbDqh — Stevie G (@StevieGrainger) September 13, 2020

For some, that spot of exercise, and a reintroduction to the habit of cycling, has made a difference to their physical health and mobility.

“The difference having an ebike is that I am cycling in my seventies. I get plenty of exercise on the flat and the power assists me with headwinds and when the road rises,” says West Cork woman Síun Kearney.

“An e-bike in Covid times is a passport to freedom. Battery charging costs are minimal and an annual service keeps the bike in good condition.”

In other cases, an increased ability to hit the road, and see loved ones and friends, has been a motivating factor.

"Another thing it's helped with is keeping in contact with friends and seeing them a bit more often than I would otherwise", says Mats Hedberg.

"Even without taking into consideration the effects of COVID on public transport etc., it gets me out of the house more often and makes it so much quicker to drop by friends for a quick visit."

"I can navigate quite a large radius with very little effort, and not be deterred by steep inclines or hills," reckons Youghal woman Teresa Watkins. "I'm free to let the landscape feed my senses, assured that I’m not harming or disturbing the natural environment."

The new wE-Bike campaign, promotes the use of e-bikes across Cork city and county during Cork Bike Week (September 19 - 27).

Meanwhile, for Cork City woman Orla Burke, it's one less headache in the daily hustle and bustle of raising a young family.

"When I was pregnant with my second child, I realised I couldn't face into life pushing a buggy on the city streets, dragging another child in tow.

"It would take around 18 months to 2 years to get my licence, with all that's involved, and the wait times, if I passed first time around. So I started to look at alternatives.

"I came across cargobikes for hauling kids and my mind was blown. This made much more sense than a car in the city.

"I started cycling the bike when I was 7 months pregnant. It was actually easier than walking. I cycled until 4 hours before I went into labour, and started again 6 weeks later. The baby joined when she was big enough.

"I always feel like my world had narrowed to a pinpoint on the map when I became a parent; the bike has let me see the world in panoramic view again"

The wE-bike initiative follows shortly after changes to the Cycle to Work Scheme, where there has been a rise from €1,000 to €1,250 for pedal bicycles and €1,500 for e-bikes respectively.

The period of 5 years has also been reduced to 4 years, allowing people to apply for the scheme again every 4 years.

For more information, visit wE-bike.ie