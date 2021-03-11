Homebirths are on the rise: Meet a mother who had her children at home

The National Homebirth Service has reported an increase in registrations from 272 in 2019 to 354 last year, across all HSE regions. Cork and Kerry was the busiest region in both years with 127 (2019) and 129 (2020) women registered for a homebirth.
Midwife Gail Mackey says that interest in homebirth does seem to be on the rise.
- First published in Feelgood in 2019
place: irelandplace: dublinplace: nmhperson: arlene harrisperson: meghan markleperson: shelly o’halloranperson: cliodhnaperson: lunaperson: glenperson: clareperson: shellyperson: gail mackeyorganisation: the firmorganisation: aimsorganisation: domino midwivesorganisation: hseorganisation: private midwives ltd.