Check out our brand new video series: In The Kitchen with the Currabinny Cooks

And be in with a chance to win a KitchenAid stand mixer
Check out our brand new video series: In The Kitchen with the Currabinny Cooks

Tune into our new video series: In The Kitchen. Picture: Moya Nolan

Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 06:00

Get In the Kitchen with our ieFood video series direct to your inbox, each month This access all areas video series featuring our food writers, takes you on a tour of their home kitchens. 

Ever wondered what a chef’s at-home fridge looks like, or what the pros must-have piece of kitchen equipment is? It’s time to find out. Then settle down and watch as they show us how to make their desert island dishes.

Sign up below, to receive an advance list of ingredients so that you can cook along from home and be in with a chance to win a fabulous Kitchen Aid stand mixer.


More in this section

raw vegan cake with fruits and seeds How to make the perfect cheesecake and the common mistakes to avoid
Marinated lamb joint and beef burgers cooking on a barbecue 5 easy recipes to cook on the barbecue tonight
Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Seared scallops with chorizo and apple salad Cooking with Colm O'Gorman: Seared scallops with chorizo and apple salad
#foodiefood
Check out our brand new video series: In The Kitchen with the Currabinny Cooks

Chill out with these homemade ice cream sandwiches

READ NOW

Latest

JOIN US 

IN THE KITCHEN WITH


VIDEO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM
FRIDAY, JULY 2ND AT 1PM
Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices