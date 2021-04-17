Currabinny Cooks: A really quick pasta dish with courgette and pancetta

There is something about the gentle taste and aroma of courgette which epitomises summer eating for us. We have grown them in Currabinny for as long as I can remember.

They are fairly easy in the garden. We generally plant in late April, although if it has been a cold Spring, it might be more sensible to plant in May. Plant the little oval seeds in small pots to keep on your window sill until the young plants reach around four inches in height.