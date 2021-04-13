Kinder toasties are the latest food trend on TikTok and they’re surprisingly easy to make 

Still smearing Nutella on your toast? It’s time to elevate your childish snack thanks to TikTok (no dietary judgement here, on-demand chocolate-as-breakfast is one of the perks of being a grown-up).

The latest food craze sweeping video-sharing app TikTok includes a small treat you might associate with younger children - Kinder chocolate.

All you need is two slices of bread, a few squares of Kinder chocolate and a glass.

Put the chocolate on one slice of bread, place the chocolate in the centre of the slice, top with the second slice and use your glass to cut through the centre of the sandwich, which seals the sides as you slice through. Pop the circular sandwich into your toaster for a few minutes and enjoy the crunchy, melted deliciousness.

As it’s so simple to make, videos of the hack have been doing the rounds on TikTok. User Adrian Ghervan shared a video of the process last month and to date, it has been viewed over 23 million times.

He has since shown how other products can be used to make similar treats, including toasties made with Galaxy chocolate, slices of cheese, and more.

He even has a clever way to use up the leftover bread. Place it in a frying pan and crack an egg into the centre to make an even more creative (and healthier) breakfast.