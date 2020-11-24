Three sleeps to go: the ultimate Toy Show hot chocolate recipe 

Serves 4 adults or 2 adults and 4 children
- 800ml milk
- 4 tsp cocoa powder
- 2 tbsp caster sugar
- 100g milk chocolate
- 50g dark chocolate (if you are making grown-up hot chocolates, you might like to go for all dark chocolate)
- 25ml each of whiskey, brandy or rum
- Marshmallows
- Whipped cream
- Flakes
Stir all the ingredients together over a low to medium heat until combined and the chocolate has melted.
Cook over a low heat for five minutes, stirring all the time.
Pour into four or six mugs, top with whipped cream, and invite the family to decorate their own with their favourite chocolate or sweets.
- Popping corn
- Sunflower oil
- Butter
- Sea salt
- Caster sugar