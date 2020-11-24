Three sleeps to go: the ultimate Toy Show hot chocolate recipe 

Serves 4 adults or 2 adults and 4 children

Ingredients

800ml milk

4 tsp cocoa powder

2 tbsp caster sugar

100g milk chocolate

50g dark chocolate (if you are making grown-up hot chocolates, you might like to go for all dark chocolate)

For the adults:

25ml each of whiskey, brandy or rum

To decorate:

Marshmallows

Whipped cream

Flakes

Method

Stir all the ingredients together over a low to medium heat until combined and the chocolate has melted.

Cook over a low heat for five minutes, stirring all the time.

Pour into four or six mugs, top with whipped cream, and invite the family to decorate their own with their favourite chocolate or sweets.

