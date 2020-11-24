Three sleeps to go: the ultimate Toy Show hot chocolate recipe 

Make this yummy hot chocolate for the whole family and let everyone decorate theirs with their favourite sweeties
Hot chocolate especially for The Toy Show

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 11:05
Ciara McDonnell

Serves 4 adults or 2 adults and 4 children

Ingredients

  • 800ml milk
  • 4 tsp cocoa powder
  • 2 tbsp caster sugar
  • 100g milk chocolate
  • 50g dark chocolate (if you are making grown-up hot chocolates, you might like to go for all dark chocolate)

For the adults:

  • 25ml each of whiskey, brandy or rum

To decorate:

  • Marshmallows
  • Whipped cream
  • Flakes

Method

Stir all the ingredients together over a low to medium heat until combined and the chocolate has melted.

Cook over a low heat for five minutes, stirring all the time. 

Pour into four or six mugs, top with whipped cream, and invite the family to decorate their own with their favourite chocolate or sweets. 

Tomorrow we'll be showing you how to make popcorn just like you get in the cinema

Here's what you'll need:

  • Popping corn
  • Sunflower oil
  • Butter
  • Sea salt
  • Caster sugar

