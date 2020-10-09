Wine with Leslie: all about Spain (and wine) for Spanish Wine Week

We are all about Spain this week as Spanish Wine Week runs from October 12-19 with wine events, tastings, promos and competitions in towns all over the country. For more detailed info simply search online for ‘Spanish Wine Week 2020’ or look up ‘Ireland 2020’ on foodswinesfromspain.com

Given restrictions, there are lots of online events but there are some tutored tastings and dinners. As you would expect, the country’s tapas restaurants such as Cava Bodega in Galway and Solas in Dingle will have special dinners. I will be introducing wines at three events in person: The Mustard Seed near Adare; Solas Tapas in Dingle; and Lizzy’s Kitchen in Listowel. There may be tickets left but I advise moving quickly — Solas has even laid on a separate vegetarian menu as well as a regular one and has two sittings, as does Lizzy's.

If you want to stock up your cellar a little for the winter, there are deals to be had on Spanish wines from shops such as Whelehans, Ely Wines, Nude Wines, WineOnline.ie and others. For online events there are some virtual tours and a free showing of the excellent movie Sherry & the Mystery of Palo Cortado on Oct 18 at 4pm.

This was first shown in Cork at L’Atitude 51 wine bar which, fingers-crossed, might be re-opening soon. Palo Cortado Sherry is not always the easiest to find but Bradleys has the excellent Apostoles 30-year-old Palo Cortado (€24.95) and I also recommend the one stocked by M&S.

Spain features quite a bit on this page for the simple reason that it is one of the most consistent of all wine producers on the Irish market. Irish consumers have been drinking Cava and Rioja since the 1970s but these days it outsells France and if you go into your local supermarket or independent off-licence you will find amazing value from regions that most people have never heard of: Utiel-Requena, Calatayud, Bierzo, Cariñena, Somontano, Jumilla and dozens of others.

Add in the value to be had in Cava and in Sherry and you have one of the most diverse quality wine producers in the world.

My selections this week are wine styles that are suited to cooler Autumn weather — aromatic whites and richly flavoured and textured reds. I’ve mainly chosen from the regions that have been supportive of Spanish Wine Week this year such as Ribera del Duero, Cava, and Rías Baixas.

Wines Under €15

Teófilo Reys 2018, Ribera del Duero, Spain - €13

Stockist: Dunnes Stores Nationwide

This Tempranillo spends four months in French oak and is new to Dunnes Stores this year. Dunnes’ wine buyers are understandably pleased with it — especially as finding this level of quality under €15 is rare. Bright, deep purple hue, smoky black fruit aromas with ripe crunchy blackcurrant and pomegranate flavours with grip and pungency. This is young still and will mellow further but would be perfect with steak or some roast lamb.

La Fea Reserva 2015, Cariñena, Spain - €11

Stockist: Dunnes Stores

Despite being an ancient wine region, Cariñena in Aragon (just south of Zaragoza) is one of those lesser-known Spanish regions that always has amazing value. This is from the ripe 2015 vintage and is at a rock bottom price for the quality. Rich, sweet plum fruit aromas, supple and complex on the palate with some earthy smoky notes mixed into the mature fruits, with good purity and elegance.

Merinas Organic Verdejo, Uclés, Spain - €12-13

Stockists: Bradleys; Drink Store; Corkscrew; siyps.com; Station

To Station Wine, stationtostationwine.ie

Verdejo is the classic grape of Rueda and Spain’s best selling white grape. Good Rueda is often over €15 but you can find lots of Verdejo from other regions such as this one from Uclés just south-east of Madrid. Lively lemongrass and herbal aromas, juicy and crisp with a pleasing bitter lemon touch kick. Merinas Tempranillo is also recommended — lively, spicy, dark-cherry fruits.

Wines Over €15

Altos de Torona Albariño 2019, Rias Baixas, Spain - €19.95

Stockists: Corkscrew, thecorkscrew.ie; Deveneys; Martins; Drink Store; La Touche; Brown’s Port Laoise; Nectar Wines.

Regular readers will know I love Albariño — and so it seems does Ireland given that we are the fifth largest Albariño market in the world. This fine example from the O Rosal sub-region is a great intro to the grape: peach, apricot and citrus aromas, supple and lively on the palate with fine ripe textures (thanks to lees contact) and a crisp lemon zest finish.

Domino Basconcillos Viña Magna 2017, Ribera del Duero, Spain - €31.50

Stockists: Bradleys; Wine Pair; Centra Dingle; Mortons; Winehouse Trim; Boutique Wines, boutiquewines.ie

A family-run estate with vineyards at 1,000m above sea level where the days are scorching in the growing season but the nights are fridge-cold, perfect for preserving fruit and acidity. This pours a bright dark purple with ripe fruit and mocha aromas, red fruits hit the palate first, then chewy darker blackberry and blueberries — long and lingering and worth its price point.

Segura Viudas Gran Reserva Cava 1995, Penedés, Spain - €32.95

Stockists: Bradleys Cork.

This producer is large, but on a visit there a few years ago I was impressed by the full range. You may find the Gran Reserva in supermarkets such as Tesco but you are unlikely to find the star 1995 vintage, probably the best of that decade. This has honey, creamy lemon and biscuity aromas, layers of baked apple and lemon curd, and surprising liveliness for its age.

Spirit of the Week

Dingle Whiskey Small Batch No. 5, 46.5% ABV, 70cl - €69.99 Stockists: Widely Available, No. 21, O’Donovans, Matsons, SuperValu, Castle Tralee, Celtic Whiskey, O’Briens, L.Mulligan, online via these outlets or via irishmalts.com and shopie.dingledistillery.ie/

Dingle’s Batch No. 5 might be its best

yet, certainly for taste buds given that it is aged in Bourbon, Pedro Ximénez & Madeira casks. Dingle has been distilling since 2012. The vision of founder, Ollie Hughes, helped kick-start the new distilling industry here.

On the nose, the PX and Bourbon influence is evident with baked fruits, spice and honey — creamy soft on the palate with more honey and dried fruits, the Madeira cask then comes into the mix providing layers of complex dusky red fruits. This is simply a gorgeous whiskey.

