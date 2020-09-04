Wine with Leslie: The best bottles to pick up in the French wine sales

I find reassurance in the rhythm of the seasons and the prospects for the wine harvest, the all-important vendanges.

This year is early, Bordeaux began picking their white grapes in Pessac-Léognan on August 19 (a day later than in the heatwave of 2003), and much of Burgundy began picking a day or two later.

Hopes for the 2020 vintage are high, another 2015 is the view in Bordeaux, but the backdrop this year is vastly different. Sales

are well down and a significant quantity of wine in France, Italy and Spain has been distilled into industrial alcohol to make way for the 2020 harvest — some is being used as hand sanitiser.

September is also Foire aux Vins month with all the French supermarkets and retailers pulling in favours to offer the best deals.

It’s highly unlikely, but if you happen to be in France in the next month Géant Casino has Château Gloria 2017 for €35, Château Poujeaux 2017 for €29 and Château Talbot 2017 for €50 — fantastic bargains. But don’t despair, September is wine sale month here too.

SuperValu’s French sale started on Thursday and for the next two weeks buying any six bottles will get you an extra €10 reduction. I highlight a few of of my favourites (right). Watch for the Gascon wines of Domaine Laffitte as they will be just as good this year and cost €7.87 each. From the André Goichot Burgundy range I recommend its Fleurie (€15), Pouilly Fuissé (€19.67) and the Montagny 1er Cru (€17.71). The star pick from Burgundy is Louis Latour Meursault 2017 reduced from €69 to a mere €39.95, a bargain price for this toasty, complex wine.

Dunnes Stores also has its French wine sale this month with good deals on the Laurent Miquel range and Joseph Drouhin Fleurie at €17 and O’Briens has a general sale with reductions: Masi Campofiorin is €14; Meerlust Rubicon is reduced from €42 to €35; Penfolds Bin 28 Kalimna (shiraz) is down to €30; Taittinger Champagne is down to €40 and Bollinger to €54; Château

Fourcas-Hosten 2011 is €22.

BEST VALUE UNDER €15

Pigmentum Malbec 2018, George Vigouroux, Cahors, France — €9.84

Stockist: SuperValu

This is SuperValu’s ‘Wine of the Month’ for September and is reduced from €15.

Given how much Irish people love Malbec it’s good to see Super-Valu highlighting one from its home territory in Cahors.

This has dark black fruit and liquoricetinged aromas, big juicy fruit flavours with some nice grip and texture, a little firmer than you would get from Argentina but well worth a tenner.

Gustave Lorentz Pinot Blanc Reserve 2019, Alsace, France — €11.80

Stockist: SuperValu

This is another one of the guest wines brought in for the sale, it should normally cost around €18. Pinot Blanc from Alsace is underrated in my view especially as it is such a good food wine.

Floral and citrus aromas with a bright apple and pear fruity freshness on the palate and some nice textures and complexity.

This is arguably the bargain of the sale for me.

Cersius Coteaux de Béziers IGP 2018, Languedoc, France — €9.84

Stockist: SuperValu

This would normally cost €14.75. A blend of Syrah (50%) and equal quantities of Cabernet and Merlot.

I liked this a lot. It pours an intense dark purple colour with blackberry, scented violets and spice aromas.

Big juicy ripeness and just enough texture on the palate to keep it interesting and lingering red fruits (raspberry, strawberry) on the finish.

BEST VALUE OVER €15

Tio Pepe En Rama 2020, Jerez, Spain — €22.99

Stockists: Bradleys; Mannings Emporium Ballylickey; Fields SuperValu, Skibbereen; Redmonds, Ranelagh, selected independents, winesoftheworld.ie

This is a little out of place but I had to mention it before it sells out. This is the 10th anniversary edition of the glorious unfiltered raw ‘en rama’ limited edition Tio Pepe straight from the barrel.

Creamy and a little fresher than previous versions I thought, tangy citrus and lime with pleasing salty acidity and a slap of delicious unrefined fino funk.

Simonnet-Febvre Crémant de Bourgogne, Chablis, France — €24.59

Stockist: SuperValu.

Not so many reasons for celebrating these days but just opening a bottle of quality fizz always brightens a day and makes for a memorable meal.

This is at a great price (normally costing around €30), and is from the only Chablis-based Crémant producer.

Pleasing lemon drop and biscuit tinged aromas with a bright racy palate and pleasing lemon and green apple flavours on the finish.

La Perrière Mégalithe Sancerre, Loire, France — €21.65 (was €32)

Stockist: SuperValu.

Domaine de Terres- Blanches supplies a lot of Loire Sauvignon to SuperValu and the star, in my view, is this wine which is made from 50-year-old vines and given a hint of softening oak but remains packed with focused salty fresh minerality and tangy lemon zest.

A bargain for this quality and a step up from the same producers Sancerre and Pouilly Fumé which cost just a few euro less.