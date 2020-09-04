Wine with Leslie: The best bottles to pick up in the French wine sales

I find reassurance in the rhythm of the seasons and the prospects for the wine harvest, the all-important vendanges.
This is SuperValu’s ‘Wine of the Month’ for September and is reduced from €15.
Given how much Irish people love Malbec it’s good to see Super-Valu highlighting one from its home territory in Cahors.
This has dark black fruit and liquoricetinged aromas, big juicy fruit flavours with some nice grip and texture, a little firmer than you would get from Argentina but well worth a tenner.
This is another one of the guest wines brought in for the sale, it should normally cost around €18. Pinot Blanc from Alsace is underrated in my view especially as it is such a good food wine.
Floral and citrus aromas with a bright apple and pear fruity freshness on the palate and some nice textures and complexity.
This is arguably the bargain of the sale for me.
This would normally cost €14.75. A blend of Syrah (50%) and equal quantities of Cabernet and Merlot.
I liked this a lot. It pours an intense dark purple colour with blackberry, scented violets and spice aromas.
Big juicy ripeness and just enough texture on the palate to keep it interesting and lingering red fruits (raspberry, strawberry) on the finish.
This is a little out of place but I had to mention it before it sells out. This is the 10th anniversary edition of the glorious unfiltered raw ‘en rama’ limited edition Tio Pepe straight from the barrel.
Creamy and a little fresher than previous versions I thought, tangy citrus and lime with pleasing salty acidity and a slap of delicious unrefined fino funk.
Not so many reasons for celebrating these days but just opening a bottle of quality fizz always brightens a day and makes for a memorable meal.
This is at a great price (normally costing around €30), and is from the only Chablis-based Crémant producer.
Pleasing lemon drop and biscuit tinged aromas with a bright racy palate and pleasing lemon and green apple flavours on the finish.
Domaine de Terres- Blanches supplies a lot of Loire Sauvignon to SuperValu and the star, in my view, is this wine which is made from 50-year-old vines and given a hint of softening oak but remains packed with focused salty fresh minerality and tangy lemon zest.
A bargain for this quality and a step up from the same producers Sancerre and Pouilly Fumé which cost just a few euro less.