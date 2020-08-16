The mackerel are in - and here are Darina Allen's favourite recipes  

The word spreads like lightning around our local fishing village: “The mackerel are in”.

Hopefuls head for Ballycotton pier with rod and line, full of anticipation.

You may be surprised to learn that the humble mackerel is my favourite sea fish — but it must be spanking fresh. In fishing villages all around our coast, fishermen have a saying that “the sun should never set on a mackerel”. They well know that these fish develop a strong unappealing oily flavour as they age, so must be enjoyed super fresh.

Fishing for mackerel evokes happy memories for many. A recent Instagram post stimulated a deluge of nostalgic memories of catching mackerel with a hook and line and hauling four or five iridescent wriggling fish at a time over the side of the boat when the shoals of fish come into the bay.

Darina Allen appearing at the Mountain to Sea dlr Book Festival

Sometimes the water thrashes with movement when the mackerel are chasing a shoal of sprat almost to the shore. One can virtually scoop the mackerel with your hands into a bucket — it’s a feast or a famine. This phenomenon is regularly witnessed during summer in Youghal Bay.

The secret to keeping fish fresh for longer is to gut them immediately, right there and then in the boat. Throw the entrails overboard for the squawking gulls which will be swooping around hoping for a treat.

A seasoned West Cork fisherman gave me another brilliant tip. He not only guts them but also chops off the head and tail as soon as they’ve been caught. They bleed and consequently will be stiff and spanking fresh the next day when kept overnight in the fridge.

He also insists that it is important to wash them in seawater rather than fresh water. All of this is of course in an ideal world where you are close to the sea. However, it emphasises the point that mackerel, like all fish, wherever you source them, are at their most delicious when fresh.

It’s even more important with mackerel because of their high oil content. These inexpensive little fish are packed with Omega 3, Vit D and B6 and are a super source of protein, as well as potassium, zinc, cobalamin and magnesium.

They are also super versatile, they are gorgeous pan-grilled but also delicious poached as well as roasted or tossed on the BBQ. Try this recipe with Bretonne sauce that Myrtle Allen shared with me years ago. They take just minutes to poach. We also love to warm smoke them in a biscuit tin over a gas jet. Again, lots of ‘bang for your buck’ in terms of flavour and fun.

For extra satisfaction, learn to fillet them yourself — you can just slide a sharp knife above the backbone from the tail towards the head, slice right through the pin bones or one can fillet them more meticulously. It takes a little practice but it is a skill well worth acquiring. Alternatively, ask your fishmonger to do it for you and watch carefully. Here are a few of my favourite mackerel recipes. All quick and easy for you to enjoy with your family and a few lucky friends.

Line-caught Mackerel with Lemon and Fennel Flower Mayo with Ashtanur





4 line super fresh-caught mackerel

seasoned flour

small knob of butter

lemon mayo

3 tablespoons diced fresh fennel

Garnish

1 tablespoon fennel herb

fennel flowers

lemon wedges

Ashtanur flatbread (see recipe)

First make the dough, cover and rest (see recipe).

Gut and fillet the mackerel, sprinkle with salt, keep chilled.

Make the mayo, add the diced and chopped fennel. Taste and correct the seasoning. Keep aside.

Cook the bread (see recipe)

Just before serving

Method:

Heat the grill pan over a medium heat. Dip the fish fillets in flour which has been seasoned with salt and freshly-ground pepper. Shake off the excess flour and then spread a little butter with a knife on the flesh side, as though you were buttering a slice of bread rather meanly. When the grill is quite hot but not smoking, place the fish fillets butter-side-down on the grill; the fish should sizzle as soon as they touch the pan. Reduce the heat slightly and let them cook for 3-4 minutes on that side before you turn them over. Continue to cook on the other side until crisp and golden.

Serve on hot plates with fennel mayo and a sprinkling of fennel flowers as well as a wedge of lemon

Ashtanur – griddle bread

This is the most basic and probably most ancient form of bread. It has many names, ashtanur being the Jerusalem moniker and the one which sounds best to us, but in my grandmother Esther's house it was called saloof.

Fresh mackerel. Picture: iStock

You can make the dough in advance if you wish and keep it refrigerated to cold-prove until you are ready to bake. Any bread that is left over can be wrapped in cling film or a plastic zip-lock bag for future heating and eating, or left to dry and become tasty crackers - an added bonus.

Makes 6-7 flat breads

Ingredients:

250g (9oz) strong flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

7g (1/4oz) fresh yeast or 1/2 teaspoon dried yeast

1/2 teaspoon honey (or sugar)

60ml (2 1/2fl oz) + about 60ml (2 1/2fl oz) warm water

1 tablespoon vegetable oil plus extra for rolling

Method:

Mix the flour and the salt in a big bowl.

Dissolve the yeast and honey (or sugar) in the first 60ml (2 1/2fl oz) of warm water and set aside until it starts to foam.

Pour the foaming water-yeast mixture and the oil into the flour and mix, bringing it all together. Add as much of the additional water as you need to get a good even dough, then start kneading until it becomes supple and shiny.

Drizzle with some extra oil on the top and cover the bowl with cling film and set aside until the dough doubles in volume, or place in the fridge for the next day.

Oil your workbench and turn the dough out. Divide into six or seven balls of approximately 50g (2oz) each and roll them in the oil, making sure each one has a nice coating of it. Leave them on the counter for 10 minutes to rest. Now is the time to set the griddle pan on the stove to heat up.

Start stretching the dough balls. The best way is to oil your hands, then press the dough down to flatten and spread it with your hands until it is as thin as you can get it — you should almost see the work surface through it.

Lift the first stretched dough ball carefully and pop it on the hot griddle pan. It will take about a minute or two to colour, then flip it, cook for 10 seconds and remove from the pan. Put the next one on and repeat the process.

Stack them while they are hot and wrap them in cling film to serve later the same day. Freeze once cooled or eat immediately.

Warm Poached Mackerel with Bretonne Sauce

Serves 4 as a main course - 8 as a starter

Ingredients:

Fresh mackerel gently poached and served warm with this simple sauce is an absolute feast and, without question, one of my favourite foods.

4 fresh mackerel

1.2 litres (40 fl oz) water

1 teaspoon salt

Bretonne Sauce

75g (3ozs) butter, melted

1 egg yolk, preferably free-range

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard (We use Maille Verte Aux Herbs)

1 tablespoon chopped herbs — a mixture of parsley, chervil, chives, tarragon and fennel

Method:

Cut the heads off very fresh mackerel. Gut and clean them but keep whole.

Bring the water to the boil; add the salt and the mackerel. Bring back to boiling point, and remove from the heat. After about 5-8 minutes, check to see whether the fish are cooked. The flesh should lift off the bone. It will be tender and melting.

Poached mackerel

Meanwhile, make the sauce.

Melt the butter and allow to boil. Put the egg yolk into a bowl, add the mustard and the herbs, mix well. Whisk the hot melted butter into the egg yolk mixture little by little so that the sauce emulsifies. Keep warm, by placing the Pyrex bowl in a saucepan of hot but not boiling water.

When the mackerel is cool enough to handle, remove to a plate. Skin, lift the flesh carefully from the bones and arrange on a serving dish. Coat with the sauce and serve while still warm with a good green salad and new potatoes.

Carpaccio of Mackerel with Ginger and Sesame Dressing

This dressing makes a lot and keeps well. It is also delicious with noodles or pan-grilled fish. It is only worth doing this dish if the mackerel is super fresh — less than 5 hours out of the sea. Ruairí makes a large batch of the dressing and uses it with many fresh fish and for a seaweed salad.

Super-fresh mackerel filleted — 1 mackerel serves 2 people as a starter

Ginger Sesame Dressing

Ingredients:

600ml (1 pint) sesame oil

600ml (1 pint) sunflower oil

150ml (5 fl oz) soya sauce

75g (3oz) garlic, microplaned

100g (3 1/2oz) ginger, microplaned

150g (5oz) sesame seeds toasted

Optional

spring onions, thinly sliced at an angle

coriander leaves

Method:

Fillet the spanking-fresh mackerel and remove all the bones. Slice each fillet into 1/8 inch thick slices and arrange in a circle on a chilled plate. Spoon a little dressing over each portion. Sprinkle with thinly-sliced spring onions and coriander seeds.

How to Smoke Mackerel in a Simple Biscuit Tin Smoker

This is a simple 'Heath Robinson' way to smoke small items of food. It may be frowned upon by serious smokers, but it is great for beginners because it gives such quick results.

Ingredients:

mackerel fillets

salt

3-4 tablespoons sawdust

1 shallow biscuit tin with a tight-fitting lid

1 wire cake rack to fit inside

Method:

Place the mackerel fillets on a non-reactive tray. Sprinkle very lightly with salt. Allow to sit for 30 minutes. Remove the mackerel from the tray and dry really well with a clean tea-towel or kitchen paper. Lay the mackerel fillets on a clean dry tray. Allow to sit at room temperature for a further 30 minutes to ensure they are completely dry. If the fish is not totally dry, the smoke will not adhere to the fish.

Fresh mackerel carpaccio.

Sprinkle 3-4 tablespoons of sawdust on the base of the biscuit tin. Lay the fish or meat on the wire rack skin-side down, then cover the tin with the lid.

Place the tin on a gas jet or other heat source on a medium heat. The sawdust will start to smoulder and produce warm smoke that in turn both cooks and smokes the food. Reduce the heat to low. Mackerel will take about 6–10 minutes depending on size. Leave to rest before eating warm or at room temperature.

Alternatively, you could buy a simple smoking box from a fishing store or hot-smoke in a tightly-covered wok over a gas jet in your own kitchen.

Mackerel with Cream and Dill

Serves 4 as a main course, 8 as a starter

Dill, which is an annual herb, is particularly good with mackerel. One wouldn’t normally think of cream with an oily fish but this combination is surprisingly delicious and very fast to cook.

Ingredients:

4 fresh mackerel

salt and freshly ground pepper

¼ oz (8g) butter

6 fl ozs (175 ml) cream

1½-2 tablespoons fresh dill, finely chopped

Method:

Gut the mackerel, fillet carefully, and wash and dry well. Season with salt and freshly-ground pepper. Melt the butter in a frying pan. Fry the mackerel fillets flesh down until golden brown, turn over on to the skin side, add cream and freshly-chopped dill. Simmer gently for 3 or 4 minutes or until the mackerel is cooked, taste the sauce and serve immediately.

HOT TIPS

Upcoming Garden Workshop at Ballymaloe Cookery School - Grow 10 Types of Winter Vegetables

Due to popular demand, we are running a second course with Ballymaloe Cookery School head gardener, Tom Petherick, on Tuesday, August 20 from 9.30am to 2pm. Limited numbers. Booking essential — on cookingisfun.ie or call 021 4646785

Ballymaloe House Launch a new Gin…

Ballymaloe House has just launched its very own Ballymaloe Garden Gin in collaboration with a local distillery and brewery. The customised label designed by Lydia Hugh Jones features the botanicals from Ballymaloe House Gardens. You can now enjoy a taste of Ballymaloe with a delightful gin cocktail when you stay or dine at Ballymaloe House. Call to book on 021 4652531 or visit ballymaloe.ie

Pass on the skills

– take your children fishing and teach them how to catch a few mackerel — a brilliant life skill and so much fun!