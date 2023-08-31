Red alert: 10 ways to wear scarlet this autumn

From earrings and cardigans to high-glam silk dresses — here's how to wear this colour right now
A model walks the runway at Stella McCartney’s autumn/winter ‘23 fashion show

Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

Assertive, attention-grabbing, energetic, feisty, passionate: call it what you want but red is calling the shot this season. 

Primary on the colour wheel or head of the rainbow, this diva-like hue always comes first. 

Competing with the cult of quiet luxury for wear time shouldn’t be difficult. 

Rumour has it beige is taking a neutral stance. 

As for fellow contender grey, even a reputation for 50 shades can’t match red’s ribald reputation. 

The question now remains: to wear or not to wear. 

Give the neighbours something to talk about with 10 daring ways to wear red.

GET THE LOOK:

1. A model walks the runway at Stella McCartney’s autumn/winter ‘23 fashion show.

Shock of Grey 'Megashock' earrings, Brown Thomas, €85
Shock of Grey 'Megashock' earrings, Brown Thomas, €85

2. Shock of Grey 'Megashock' earrings, Brown Thomas, €85 

IrelandsEye Tui Fringe Trimmed Knit Cardigan, Brown Thomas, €200
IrelandsEye Tui Fringe Trimmed Knit Cardigan, Brown Thomas, €200

3. IrelandsEye ‘Tui’ fringe trimmed knit cardigan, Brown Thomas, €200 

Silk camisole dress, Zara, €149
Silk camisole dress, Zara, €149

4. Silk camisole dress, Zara, €149 

'Estelle' dress, Essential Antwerp, €265
‘Estelle’ dress, Essential Antwerp, €265

5. ‘Estelle’ dress, Essential Antwerp, €265 

Wide welt buckle ballerina flats, Ganni, €325
Wide welt buckle ballerina flats, Ganni, €325

6. Wide welt buckle ballerina flats, Ganni, €325 

Top handle butterfly tote bag, Ganni, €295
Top handle butterfly tote bag, Ganni, €295

7. Top handle butterfly tote bag, Ganni, €295 

'Iris' snaffle loafers, Boden, €135
‘Iris’ snaffle loafers, Boden, €135

8. ‘Iris’ snaffle loafers, Boden, €135 

'Orietta' silk georgette shirt, Max Mara Studio, €345
'Orietta' silk georgette shirt, Max Mara Studio, €345

9. 'Orietta' silk georgette shirt, Max Mara Studio, €345 

Reformation 'Sylvie' wide-leg trousers, Farfetch, €247
Reformation ‘Sylvie’ wide-leg trousers, Farfetch, €247

10. Reformation ‘Sylvie’ wide-leg trousers, Farfetch, €247 

STYLE NOTES:

  • HEAD-TO-TOE: Break up a red colour block using a combination of textures like patent leather, chiffon, silk or faux fur.
  • NICE ACCENT: Too intimidating? Try a pair of eye-catching earrings or go super low-key with accessories like shoes or a bag that create distance from the face.
  • THROWBACK: Indulge in ‘90s nostalgia with Zara’s red silk camisole dress. Add kitten-heeled strappy sandals and a blazer or soft cardigan.
  • OPPOSITES ATTRACT: Neutrals may not win ‘colour of the season’ but shades like beige and grey balance red’s heat when combined. Add a pop of white for high-contrast and we’ve got a look.

#Unwind
