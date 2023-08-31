Red alert: 10 ways to wear scarlet this autumn

Assertive, attention-grabbing, energetic, feisty, passionate: call it what you want but red is calling the shot this season.
Primary on the colour wheel or head of the rainbow, this diva-like hue always comes first.
Competing with the cult of quiet luxury for wear time shouldn’t be difficult.
Rumour has it beige is taking a neutral stance.
As for fellow contender grey, even a reputation for 50 shades can’t match red’s ribald reputation.
The question now remains: to wear or not to wear.
Give the neighbours something to talk about with 10 daring ways to wear red.
1. A model walks the runway at Stella McCartney’s autumn/winter ‘23 fashion show.
2. Shock of Grey 'Megashock' earrings, Brown Thomas, €85
3. IrelandsEye ‘Tui’ fringe trimmed knit cardigan, Brown Thomas, €200
4. Silk camisole dress, Zara, €149
5. ‘Estelle’ dress, Essential Antwerp, €265
6. Wide welt buckle ballerina flats, Ganni, €325
7. Top handle butterfly tote bag, Ganni, €295
8. ‘Iris’ snaffle loafers, Boden, €135
9. 'Orietta' silk georgette shirt, Max Mara Studio, €345
10. Reformation ‘Sylvie’ wide-leg trousers, Farfetch, €247
- HEAD-TO-TOE: Break up a red colour block using a combination of textures like patent leather, chiffon, silk or faux fur.
- NICE ACCENT: Too intimidating? Try a pair of eye-catching earrings or go super low-key with accessories like shoes or a bag that create distance from the face.
- THROWBACK: Indulge in ‘90s nostalgia with Zara’s red silk camisole dress. Add kitten-heeled strappy sandals and a blazer or soft cardigan.
- OPPOSITES ATTRACT: Neutrals may not win ‘colour of the season’ but shades like beige and grey balance red’s heat when combined. Add a pop of white for high-contrast and we’ve got a look.