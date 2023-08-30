First look: Joanne Hynes coming to Cork to launch limited edition collection at Dunnes Stores

OH NO SHE DIDN’T will be available exclusively at Dunnes Stores Bandon Road in Cork and Dunnes Stores Stephen's Green in Dublin
OH NO SHE DIDN’T by Joanne Hynes is a limited edition craftizan collection launching August 31

Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 12:44
Maeve Lee

Much-loved Irish designer Joanne Hynes is launching a limited edition craftizan collection on Thursday.

OH NO SHE DIDN'T includes Hynes' signature pops of colour and bright patterns as well as jackets and accessories.

The collection will be available exclusively at Dunnes Stores Bandon Road in Cork and Dunnes Stores Stephen's Green in Dublin as well as on dunnesstores.com

In celebration of her first autumn collection of the year, Joanne Hynes will also be available for a meet and greet at the Bandon Road store on Saturday, September 2 from 12.30pm to 3pm.

