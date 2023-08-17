First look: H&M studio's latest autumn/winter collection is coming soon

H&M Studio has unveiled its upcoming autumn/winter collection, including embellished wardrobe staples and plenty of polished accessories.

The collection encompasses a new mood of dark glamour and is inspired by the thrilling simplicity of black with elegant silhouettes that channel the stark sophistication of film noir heroines.

It includes everything from sharp suits to sculpted outerwear and accessories. Key pieces are designed to cultivate a captive.

For daytime, there is a tailored black maxi coat with a nipped-in waist that hints at feminine allure, alongside a bright-white shirt punctuated with an oversized bow.

For the evening, it has low-slung jeans decorated with champagne-hued rhinestones and a coordinating jacket dazzle alongside a black A-line mini dress with a razor-sharp white collar.

Accessories add a touch of gloss, including sleek nappa-leather boots and statement jewellery.

Think decisive, daring, and tailored to perfection.

The H&M Studio A/W23 collection will be available in selected stores and online at hm.com from September 28.