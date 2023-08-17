Between the seasons: 13 ways to wear cooler-weather staples

As holiday tans and balmy evenings fade, there’s a certain resistance to putting away our summer wardrobes.
Although the sun continues to make a strong finale, the mercury always has other plans.
That’s not to say, we can’t eke out some extra wear time. Any closet worth its hangers can make ‘between-seasons’ a coveted aesthetic.
Simply find the staples that do flexitime (we found 13!) and make your clothes work for you.
Lightweight shower-resistant parka, Next, €95
adidas ‘Samba OG’ trainers, Brown Thomas, €120
Arizona ‘Big Buckle’ sandals, Birkenstock, €100
Rectangle frame sunglasses, Penneys, €3.50
‘The Vancouver’ bag, DeMellier, €445
Recycled cotton canvas cap, Arket, €35
M&S Collection slim fit ankle grazer jeans, M&S, €50
Check print smock midi dress, Penneys, €20
The full volume t-shirt, COS, €35
Waist tie shirt dress, Paisie, €139.95
‘Tabata’ washed linen shirt, Soeur, was €225; now €135
‘Weber’ lightweight technical cotton hooded parka, Souer, €375
‘Vhari’ cardigan, French Connection, €75
- THE DOUBLE DUTY DRESS: Find a frock that goes the distance with a few savvy switches. Add Chelsea boots and a chunky cardigan to a smock dress or streamline a shirt iteration with a tank top, slingbacks, and straight-leg jeans.
- CLIMATE CONTROL: Should a ‘grand soft day’ be in the offing, box clever with weather-friendly staples like a roomy lightweight parka and baseball cap. Sunglasses optional.
- LOVE LAYERING: The key to mastering trans-seasonal style? Light layers that add texture and visual interest while allowing for Mother Nature’s ‘changeable’ temperament.
- BASICALLY AMAZING: Elevate between-season basics with palette-cleansing neutrals mixed with hardware accents and a pop of metallics.