Between the seasons: 13 ways to wear cooler-weather staples

Some between-season staples to make the shift to autumn easier

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

As holiday tans and balmy evenings fade, there’s a certain resistance to putting away our summer wardrobes. 

Although the sun continues to make a strong finale, the mercury always has other plans. 

That’s not to say, we can’t eke out some extra wear time. Any closet worth its hangers can make ‘between-seasons’ a coveted aesthetic. 

Simply find the staples that do flexitime (we found 13!) and make your clothes work for you.

THE EDIT:

Lightweight shower-resistant parka, Next, €95
adidas Samba OG Trainers, Brown Thomas, €120
Arizona Big Buckle sandals, Birkenstock, €100
Rectangle Frame Sunglasses, Penneys, €3.50
The Vancouver, deMellier, €445
Recycled cotton canvas cap, Arket, €35
M&amp;S Collection slim fit ankle grazer jeans, M&amp;S, €50
Check Print Smock Midi Dress, Penneys, €20
The full volume t-shirt, COS, €35
Waist tie shirt dress, Paisie, €139.95
‘Tabata’ shirt, Souer, was €225; now €135
‘Weber’ lightweight technical cotton hooded parka, Souer, €375
‘Vhari’ cardigan, French Connection, €75
STYLE NOTES:

  • THE DOUBLE DUTY DRESS: Find a frock that goes the distance with a few savvy switches. Add Chelsea boots and a chunky cardigan to a smock dress or streamline a shirt iteration with a tank top, slingbacks, and straight-leg jeans.
  • CLIMATE CONTROL: Should a ‘grand soft day’ be in the offing, box clever with weather-friendly staples like a roomy lightweight parka and baseball cap. Sunglasses optional.
  • LOVE LAYERING: The key to mastering trans-seasonal style? Light layers that add texture and visual interest while allowing for Mother Nature’s ‘changeable’ temperament.
  • BASICALLY AMAZING: Elevate between-season basics with palette-cleansing neutrals mixed with hardware accents and a pop of metallics.

