The Skin Nerd: Ways to put your best foot forward this summer

Many of us shudder at the thought of getting our feet out, but with a little preparation, there’s lots you can do to help you feel more comfortable bringing them out of hibernation!

Sure, maintaining sandal-ready tootsies can be laborious but being able to slip off our trainers and expose our tootsies is more than worth any grafting.

So, what can you do to help your feet enjoy their moment in the sun? Turns out, it’s all in the TLC...

Heal those heels

Just when you hoped the glamour levels would be rising a notch, we hit rock bottom – namely in the form of those dry, cracked heels that have been doing a stellar job of staying out of sight for most of the year.

Cracked heels can be caused by many things including dryness, friction, and a lack of iron or zinc, which have key roles in regeneration and repair.

Dry, cracked heels may also be side effects of a skin condition such as psoriasis or eczema.

This means that for long-term smoothness, you will need to address these issues with regular moisturisation, a look at your diet, and if you suspect a skin condition – a trip to your GP or dermatologist.

What can you do right now? Roll up your sleeves and get to work removing any damage!

You may need to use a foot file to remove dead skin build-up and smooth patches right now, but as a more regular addition to your body care regime, I recommend swapping skinvasive scrubs and pumice stones for an exfoliating body acid such as REN AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum (€42, theskinnerd.com), which contains skin respectful blend of lactic acid and probiotics to gently encourage the shedding of the skin’s outer layers without causing any trauma.

If you do choose to use a foot file or pumice stone, a professional tip is to use it on dry feet. Not only can filing whilst wet weaken the tissue and increase the risk of infection, but it can also make it harder to recognise the areas to be treated, making your job more difficult.

Treat your feet

A foot mask can be a time-effective way to get your feet looking and feeling fabulous!

Seoulista Rosy Toes Instant Pedicure (€8.99, seoulistabeauty.com) is packed with a blend of antioxidants, shea butter, eucalyptus leaf and Bulgarian rose oil to hydrate and provides comfort to feet, nails and cuticles.

After washing your feet, slip on these booties like socks and let the enclosed serum work its magic for 30 minutes before removing the booties.

To finish, simply smooth the remaining serum into the skin – no need to rinse!

Soak it up!

Now, this is more like it! Not only will a relaxing foot soak help to relieve tired, aching feet and ankles, but it is also a great way to soften and heel dry, cracked feet.

I love to indulge in a foot bath with Margaret Dabbs Hydrating Foot Soak (€30, margaretdabbs.com).

This pampering potion is enriched with emu oil which not only deeply hydrates but works to reduce joint and bone inflammation.

It also contains the heavenly scented lemon myrtle, which gives a spa like feel and helps to protect the skin from infection.

Moisture, moisture and more moisture!

Did you know that the skin on your feet is 12 times thicker than the rest of your body?!

For added pampering and undeniable softness, I like to smother my feet in a rich body cream like the Seavite Intense Moisture Body Cream (€32, theskinnerd.com) pop on a pair of socks and let my skin soak up the cream's nourishing vitamin E and shea butter goodness overnight.

Try a cuticle oil

Boost nail health with the help of a cuticle oil, which will penetrate the skin more deeply than a cream.

Not only can an oil help to soften and treat dry skin around the nails, but it can also help to strengthen the nail and promote nail growth.

For intensive nourishment, look for a formula containing vitamin E or jojoba oil.

I like to use CND Solar Nail & Cuticle Oil but Sally Hansen Cuticle Rehab Oil Balm (€11.99, boots.ie) is also great.

Not only does it contain nourishing aloe, safflower oil and vitamin E Oil but it is multi-purpose solid oil in a convenient balm – meaning zero mess and making it ideal for popping in your handbag.

Go bold

Give your toes their time in the spotlight by painting your toenails a vibrant new shade!

14 Day Manicure Gel Nail Polish in Keep Your Shirt On (€10, 14daymanicure.com) is a neon orange colour that enlivens and adds a pop of colour to timid toes.

If orange isn’t your thing, I also recommend the stunning OPI Nail Polish in Flashbulb Fuchsia and Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in Jet Setter Blue.

Protect

One area you cannot neglect when it comes to the feet is sun protection.

The skin on the top of the foot is very delicate and prone to burning, so remember to treat it as you would the rest of your skin and apply a high-factor, broad-spectrum sun lotion such as Avène Very High Protection Spray SPF50+ Sun Cream for Sensitive Skin (€20, boots.ie) every two hours during the day.

See a professional

If you have extremely dry, uncomfortable feet or find that home remedies are not making a difference, it could be time to seek professional advice from a podiatrist.

This is especially important in cases where you feel you may have an issue with your toenails. If you think you may have an infection or suspect a medical issue, your first port of call should always be your GP.