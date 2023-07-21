Are hair-free bods starting to grow on us?

Chaps, how’s your Kenergy? Are your guy brows, man-icure and manscaping all set for summer?

This is usually the kind of daft stuff women get asked, but not anymore. Today, body hair grooming is for everyone. Nowhere is this more embodied than by Ken in Greta Gerwig’s hugely anticipated Barbie movie, where Ryan Gosling inhabits the role he was 'born to play'.

“It was like, I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs, wearing bespoke neon outfits, and rollerblading down Venice beach,” Gosling told Huff Post. Off he twirls, with his smooth plastic six-pack, tangerine tan and perfect hairless skin. Oozing Kenergy.

Out there in man-land — the domain of ordinary men, not Kens — hair removal has become normalised, no longer the preserve of drag queens. Not just for athleticism — male swimmers and cyclists have been shaving their body hair forever, as it makes them go faster or something — but for a mixture of practical and aesthetic reasons. My partner shaves his armpits, for the same reasons I shave mine... to smell nice.

A Men’s Health magazine survey of 4,044 men showed that of the 68% who trim their armpit hair, 52% said they do it for aesthetics, while 16% said they do it for athletic reasons. (Really? Because that’s a lot of swimmers and cyclists in the overall population).

Man City midfielder John Stone’s shaved pits were briefly a talking point when a torn shirt revealed them at the Champion’s League final in Istanbul last month, although footballers had long led the way in hairlessness. As well as the upper body — not just Ronaldo and Mo Salah, but most top-flight players wax their torsos — but also the legs, as it makes tape removal less painful and massage easier.

The days of the hairy chest representing masculinity are long gone. Or the hairy anything. Think Daniel Craig, Colin Farrell, Kanye West, Harrison Ford, Robbie Williams.

“In the summer we see more men coming in for back waxes,” says Dublin-based beauty therapist Marzena Ronge. “This is often for practical reasons — it’s easier to apply suncream to smooth skin. And lots of younger men come in for eyebrow waxing.”

She says her clientele is a broad range of gay and straight men, of varying ages and professions. In other words, everyone. While her female client numbers remain steady, she says she has noticed an increase in male clients over the past 10 years.

As male facial hair continues unabated, with beards having their own universe of beard oils, conditioners, trimmers, brushes etc, further south intimate hair removal — aka manscaping, either DIY or at a salon — is now standard procedure for many.

For a start, getting rid of your pubic hair makes your penis look bigger.

“More men are grooming their bodies now, possibly in connection to the mass availability of high-definition porn,” says London-based hair historian, Rachel Gibson. “There are products available and adverts on mainstream platforms for grooming tools, for styling and grooming pubic hair.

“We are no longer hung up on male grooming — these days men can present as they want, hairy, waxed, bearded, shaved, whatever. It’s not trend-driven, but reflects a more a relaxed you-do-you situation. People have generally become more accepting. It’s such an interesting time for gender representation, and our changing attitudes to body hair reflect that.”

Straight men, thanks to the influence of well-groomed sports stars, are embracing changing aesthetic standards; pre-wedding grooming, formerly consisting of a basic haircut, can now include facials, waxing, tanning. The whole nine yards.

What about women though? As men go shiny smooth, are women allowed to be more Hairy Mary?

Certainly, Gen Z girls have been doing a bit less depilation — if you’re young, you can present as considerably hairier than Barbie and get away with it.

Madonna, in a photo showing off her underarm hair on Instagram.

The female hairy armpit has become visual shorthand for non-conformist free spirit: think Lourdes Leon at the Met Gala; dancer Leila Davis modelling for Stella McCartney’s Adidas collaboration; actor Jemima Kirke and model Gigi Hadid on various red carpets, all the way back to Julia Roberts at the Notting Hill premiere in 1999 in a glittering red dress and hairy pits, and even earlier, Lourdes’ mum Madonna in 1985 with unshaved underarms in Playboy. These women all have one thing in common — gorgeousness and non-fatness — which allows them to play around with body hair, albeit in strictly allocated body zones.

Or as Catalan writer Bel Olid, in her book Hairless, asks “is a hairy femininity possible?”

The answer seems to be a doubtful yes, with many caveats. When we see singers, models, actors with hairy legs or armpits, she writes that “The degree of acceptance for these transgressions depends on the extent to which these women obey the other norms: you can absolutely go out with hairy armpits if you are conventionally attractive. Famous women with normal physiques… can skip hair removal. Or rather, some hair removal… the bikini line, moustache and chin remain non-negotiable.”

That is, a total no-no. Had Julia Roberts turned up on the red carpet in a glittery dress with a hairy upper lip rather than hairy underarms, imagine our screams. And fat women or old women are not allowed to be hairy.

Both men and women spend a lot on hairlessness. According to Forbes Business Insights, the global hair removal market was worth $4.01 billion (approx €3.57 billion) in 2019, set to rise to $4.95 billion by 2027 — with the most (38%) being spent on hair removal creams, followed by razors, electronic devices and waxing strips.

“Since the ancient Egyptians, people have always removed their body hair,” says Rachel Gibson.

“It’s not a new concept. In more recent history, women began removing their body hair en mass during the 1920s, when women’s clothing began to change, and more body parts, like legs and armpits, were on show.”

An advert for the Gilette Milady razor dating from 1915 — the first one ever targeted at women — promised to “solve an embarrassing personal problem” (they meant body hair) by keeping “the underarm white and smooth". No mention of black armpits.

It took a full century for men to catch up with hair removal and connect with their inner Ken, via smooth chests and shaved pits.

“It’s a far more recent phenomenon, dating from the 2000s,” says Gibson.

“It began when sports stars like David Beckham started to become style icons and the faces of brands.”

Historian Rebecca Herzig, in her book Plucked: A History of Hair Removal, takes a deeper dive backwards into past eras of hairy masculinity and hairless femininity, and looks at how we have long politicised body hair and used hairiness or hairlessness as a slur, depending on gender. Until now, women could not be hairy and men could not be unhairy; to avoid ridicule, ostracism or othering, we subsequently spent (and continue to spend) a fortune on often painful procedures in order to manage a natural body phenomenon we have deemed unnatural, and loaded with cultural meaning.

We tend to forget it’s just hair. Or is it?

“Women are still held to higher account,” says Rachel Gibson.

“Female body hair still provokes stronger reactions than male body hair.”

If you are in any doubt about this double standard, ladies, stop depilating. Let everything grow, from your ankles to your chin. And then sit back and wait for the reaction.