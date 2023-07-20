Siobhán McSweeney is raffling her red Bafta dress to raise money for Marymount in Cork

Bafta-winning Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney is raffling off the striking red vinyl dress she wore when she collected her award for best female performance in a comedy programme earlier this year.

In May, Cork actress McSweeney, 43, wore the stunning gúna by US label Fashion Brand Company, paired with Nike Air Jordan trainers, to the Batfa ceremony and spoke on the red carpet about choosing a size-inclusive brand for the occasion.

“I had lots of offers of amazing designers who wanted to dress me, but I refused to wear anything by a designer who would not design for my body if it wasn’t Bafta-nominated,” she told RTÉ ahead of the ceremony.

“It’s the same fantastic and pretty average body whether it’s Bafta-nominated or not. I’d prefer to support people who dress for people like me – the very average woman – all the time.”

Raffle entries to win the dress, which is a size 20, will be on sale from 1.30pm Friday afternoon for €20 each and McSweeney promises to post the gown personally to the winner.

The people have spoken. Tomorrow I will post the link to buy a €20 ticket to win my @BAFTA dress in aid of @marymountcork Open worldwide. pic.twitter.com/CLofMr62xG — Siobhán McSweeney (@siobhni) July 20, 2023

Speaking in a video on Instagram, she jokes that the dress was instrumental in her Bafta success.

“I am, in 24 hours, going to raffle this dress that I am pretty sure singlehandedly won me this,” she says, holding up her award.

“You can enter wherever you are worldwide. I will personally post this dress up to you. I will package it up lovely and send you a nice note and what have you. All the money goes to Marymount Hospice in Cork.”

She says she chose to support Marymount as the hospice through the raffle as they cared for her father, saying it is “a place close to my family’s heart as they cared so deeply for my Dad during his final illness.”

The raffle winner will be announced in one month.