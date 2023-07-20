Simone Gannon: Eight beauty buys for the summer of Barbie

1. Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist

Fresh, fruity and utterly fabulous, Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist looks like it came straight out of Barbie’s own makeup bag.

Delivering beachside vibes thanks to a medley of delicious notes, this pretty pink scent is infused with pink dragonfruit, vanilla, lychee essence and hibiscus.

Spritz all over the body (and hair!) throughout the day for big Barbie energy.

€22 for 90ml from Brown Thomas.

Sculpted by Aimee Cloud Cream

2. Sculpted by Aimee Cloud Cream

The foundation of all Barbie’s fabulous makeup looks is fresh, flawless skin and Sculpted by Aimee Cloud Cream will help you achieve precisely that.

Not only pretty to look at, this fluffy light cream is pretty impressive on the ingredients front, too.

Ceramides, panthenol, hyaluronic acid and shea butter, work together to deeply hydrate, soothe, plump and protect your skin barrier while creating a perfect bouncy base for makeup.

Barbie would approve, I’m sure.

€35 from Sculpted by Aimee.

OPI’s Barbie Nail Collection

3. Limited Edition OPI x Barbie Collection

Kitschy in the best possible way, OPI’s Barbie Nail Collection is what doll dreams are made of.

Very pink, very pastel, and very glittery, this collection of polishes nails the Barbiecore trend quite literally.

The polish names alone make them worthy of a purchase; Hi, Ken! Welcome to Barbieland! Best Day Ever and Bon Voyage to Reality, among others, are available right now from Amazon and OPI nail salons.

Prices start from €11 each. Available from Amazon.

MAC Cosmetics Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick in Amped

4. MAC Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick in Amped

Nothing lifts the lips and the mood like a streak of hot pink lippie.

The epitome of Barbie’s playful lip look, MAC Cosmetics Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick in Amped is a glossy, sheer-yet-vibrant, blue-toned pink in equally vibrant packaging.

A gloss-balm hybrid infused with menthol crystals to plump your pout, this nourishes and conditions while adding a non-sticky shine worthy of any Barbie-ready makeup look. Dreamy.

Available in 10 shades, including Amped. €26 from Boots.

Barbie-On-The-Go Mini Cheek Palette

5. NYX Cosmetics Barbie-On-The-Go Mini Cheek Palette

If Malibu Barbie had a favourite cheek palette, I’m sure it would be this one from her very own makeup collection with NYX Cosmetics.

Credit card sized and with a trio of shades, two blush and one highlight, the Barbie-On-The-Go Mini Cheek Palette allows room for experimentation while still going heavy on the pink and bling.

Lean fully into the Barbiecore beauty trend by blending the blush up to your cheekbones and temples. Totally tonal, as Barbie would (probably) say.

€14 from NYX Cosmetics.

Blank Canvas Cosmetics Hot Pink Brush Set

6. Blank Canvas Hot Pink Pillow Box Set

No Barbie-inspired look would come to life without a blindingly bright set of makeup brushes.

Here to help you achieve glam worthy of Barbara Roberts herself, Blank Canvas Cosmetics Hot Pink Brush Set includes several of their bestselling brushes, including the F43 face brush, F41 tapered cheek brush, and F36 round cheek/foundation brush and comes in a pretty gold foiled pillow box. Very Barbie.

€50 from Blank Canvas Cosmetics.

Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Totally Pink Barbie Brush

7. Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Totally Pink Barbie™ Brush

Pink and plastic, this Barbie-esque hairbrush is fantastic.

Tangle Teezer has partnered with Mattel to bring us an exceptionally pink version of their award-winning Ultimate Detangler Brush.

Designed for use on both wet and dry hair (and for brushing through conditioner and masks), this will tame your tresses without breakage and potentially make you feel like a life-sized doll at the same time.

Available in both regular and mini sizes. From €14, available at Chemist Warehouse.

Primark Barbie Beauty Blender and Case

8. Primark Barbie Beauty Blender and Case

Every doll needs a beauty blender to create a perfect base - and a super cute holder to keep it in, am I right?

Thanks to Primark, this sweet accessories set will set you back just €5.

It’s one of many pink products in their extensive Barbie-themed accessories collection, spanning everything from nail polish and makeup brushes to cleansing cloths and eyelash curlers.

Welcome to Barbieland, indeed!