1. Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

If you like top-shelf beauty and have the budget for it, I highly recommend picking up one of Westman Atelier’s Baby Cheeks Blush Sticks.

The creation of Gucci Westman, makeup artist to the stars, Baby Cheeks Blush sticks are beautifully pigmented and housed in the most luxurious, weighty packaging.

They glide on smoothly and melt into the skin whether you use fingers or a slightly dense brush to apply.

This a fabulous piece of kit that will instantly elevate your mood and your makeup.

Available in six shades. €52 from Brown Thomas.

Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand

2. Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Beauty Light Wand

When you need a shortcut to radiant, head-turning, lit-from-within skin, look no further than Charlotte Tilbury Glowgasm Beauty Light Wands.

Think ultra-glowy, almost wet-looking cheeks (in a good way), and you’re halfway there.

Carefully squeeze some product into the cushion applicator (you only need a tiny amount) and place one small dot on each side of the face before blending with a small, dense brush.

The finish is lifted, luminous, and guaranteed to elicit ‘wows’ from everyone around you, every time you wear it.

Available in seven shades. €38 from charlottetilbury.com.

Pearl Beauty Multi-Purpose Lip and Face Sticks

3. Pearl Beauty Multi-Purpose Lip and Face Stick

I love a good blush stick, and Pearl Beauty Multi-Purpose Lip and Face Sticks tick all the blush-related boxes (they also fit in your pocket, which is always a win).

A single swipe delivers the perfect amount of smooth, creamy pigment that feels weightless on the skin.

Blend with fingers for a soft, diffused finish or with a brush for a more sculpted look.

As the name suggests, these can also be used on lips and eyes.

Available in eight shades. €26 from pearlbeautycosmetics.com.

Max Factor Miracle Pure Moisturising Cream Blush

4. Max Factor Miracle Pure Moisturising Cream Blush

Helping you to work smarter, not harder, when it comes to makeup, say hello to Max Factor Miracle Pure Moisturising Cream Blush.

Formulated with good-for-your-skin ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane, this brilliant blush soothes and hydrates the skin while delivering a fresh-faced flush of colour that will last and last.

An exceptionally pigmented option, a little goes a very long way, so apply with a light hand and build up from there.

Available in four shades. €10.99 from Boots.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

5. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

In a league of its own when it comes to pigmentation, Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush requires the tiniest amount and the lightest application for the most stunning wash of colour.

A pinhead amount or less on each cheek is more than enough (and probably too much) for a creamy, expensive-looking finish that will leave you shook, as the young ones say.

Perennially sold out; I’d strongly recommend buying more than one shade if you see it in stock. It’s that good.

Available in 13 shades. €25 from Space NK.

Saie Glow Sculpt Cream Highlighting Blush

6. Saie Glow Sculpt Cream Highlighting Blush

Infused with Kukui Oil and Hyaluronic Acid for a seriously smooth application, Saie Glow Sculpt Cream Highlighting Blush is the luxe makeup hybrid your beauty bag has been missing.

Blush and highlight in one super cute compact, this glides onto the skin and imparts a soft, luminous, light-reflective finish that stays in place as long as you want. Dreamy.

Available in five shades. €30 from cultbeauty.com.

Sculpted by Aimee Cream Luxe Blush

7. Sculpted by Aimee Cream Luxe Blush

Delivering a glow that’s visible from miles away, Sculpted by Aimee Cream Luxe Blush has been one of my go-to cream blushes since forever.

A squeaky-clean formula, beautifully buildable and completely weightless on the skin, this excels on every blush-related front.

At less than €20, you will want more than one shade (and that’s ok).

Available in five shades. €18 from sculptedbyaimee.com.

Jones Road Miracle Balm

8. Jones Road Miracle Balm

If quick, easy and effortless is your vibe when it comes to blush (and makeup in general), look no further than Jones Road Miracle Balm.

Taking ‘multi-use’ to a whole new level, Miracle Balm is blush, highlight, gloss, lipstick and skin hydration in one pretty-looking pot.

Somewhat sheer, each shade requires some building if you’re looking for more obvious colour, but fear not — it loves to be layered.

No caking or streaking in sight. Hurrah!

Available in nine shades. €36 from jonesroadbeauty.com.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.