For balanced, radiant and revitalised skin, say hello to Omorovicza’s Limited Edition Moor Mud Ritual Set.

A stunningly beautiful collection from an award-winning skincare brand, it contains six of Omorovicza’s bestselling products: Thermal Cleansing Balm, Moor Cream Cleanser, Refining Facial Polisher and Revitalising Scalp Mask, and two face masks; Deep Cleansing Mask and Ultramoor Mud Mask.

This will take your at-home skincare routine (and your skin) to new luxurious levels.

2. Bare Minerals Original Loose Powder Foundation SPF15

Nearly three decades since it first hit shelves, Bare Minerals Original Loose Powder Foundation is still a cult favourite and for a good reason.

Gentle on the skin and formulated with five ingredients, it’s back and better than ever.

This lightweight, super comfortable powder-to-cream formula delivers sheer to medium coverage that looks like skin.

Quick and easy to use (and ideal for on-the-go application), it buffs beautifully into the skin and won’t cake or sit in fine lines.

If you love natural, radiant-looking makeup or mineral makeup, this is for you.

Available in 30 shades, €33.50 from Boots

Dr Jart Premium BB Beauty Balm with SPF50

3. Dr Jart Premium BB Beauty Balm SPF50

New and noteworthy from brilliant Korean skincare brand Dr Jart, Premium BB Beauty Balm with SPF50 is here to solve several of our skin problems in one cute-looking tube.

Thanks to a who’s who of skincare ingredients, including niacinamide and glycerin, this multi-tasker evens skin tone, boosts moisture levels in the skin, helps to repair and

balance your skin barrier and offers excellent protection from the sun via a blend of mineral and chemical sunscreens.

Available in four shades that stretch to match a range of skin tones.

€41 from Brown Thomas

This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle

4. This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle

A gorgeous new launch from This Works, Perfect Legs Skin Miracle will be your limbs’ best friend this summer.

Deeply moisturizing and with a caramel-hued glow, this divine vitamin C, E and arnica-enriched tinted serum hydrates, smooths and helps to combat uneven skin tone, bruising and blemishes while adding major glow.

A wash-off formula, this applies quickly and easily and washes off in the shower.

Make sure to apply a nice thin layer so it doesn’t transfer to clothing.

€50 from Dunnes Stores

et al. Beauty Collective

5. et al. Beauty Collective

Do we really need another makeup brand? Newly launched et al. Beauty Collective says no – but we do need a better one.

This brand wants your skin to feel the benefits of its products long after you use them.

Active ingredients packed into recyclable products that are good for your skin and the planet, the range (so far) includes foundation, concealer, cheek and eye palettes, a face mist and makeup brushes.

Prices start from €24, available from etalbeautycollective.com

YSL Le Vestiaire des Parfum Cuir

6. YSL Le Vestiaire des Parfum Cuir

Warm leather, spices, and woody, sweet, oriental notes come together in this exquisite and entirely transportative new fragrance from Yves Saint Laurent.

Imagine a dark, intense, timeless, yet modern oud, and you’re halfway there.

Housed in a striking, architecturally impressive bottle, this is a fragrance to wear now and love forever.

€204 for 75ml, available from Brown Thomas

Bare by Vogue Hydrating Facial Mist

7. Bare by Vogue Hydrating Facial Mist

Perfect for summer days and nights, Bare by Vogue Hydrating Facial Mist is not only a dream to look at, it’s a dream to use.

Infused with a host of good-for-your-skin ingredients, including vitamin E, glycerin and amino acids, this is a super fine, non-sticky mist that instantly refreshes the skin while imparting a radiant, shimmery sheen.

Shake before use to activate the shimmer particles and use under or over makeup throughout the day.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip

8. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur

An impressive new launch from the undisputed queen of makeup. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip is the diffused, weightless, mattifying, liquid lipstick we’ve been waiting for.

A delicious cream-powder formula, this is seriously pigmented, comfortable to wear and somehow manages to hydrate and smooth while delivering an intense dose of colour.

Apply a few dots to the lips and pat in for a soft, blurred lip or a full swipe of colour for a pretty pout.

Available in eight shades, €34 from charlottetilbury.com

