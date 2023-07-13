Summer pyjamas: 11 new-season ways to keep your cool

Long hot summer nights are a treat until it’s time to go to sleep.

Keeping cool between the sheets can be a tall order, not least when combined with menopausal shenanigans.

Rest assured; we’ve found eleven pairs of dreamy pyjamas that do the job.

Boasting breathable, moisture-managing, biodegradable fabrics like bamboo, organic cotton, linen, modal and silk, these soft sleepwear sets help control body temperature, promote relaxation, and in turn, let you wake up feeling refreshed.

GET THE LOOK:

Cosy Corner organic cotton pyjamas, Seasalt Cornwall, €77

Chelsea Peers Jersey Giraffe Short Pyjama Set, OXENDALES, €49

Tribal flower pink organic cotton voile long pyjama set, Moon + Mellow, €198

Fuchsia pink linen pyjama set, Loom Irish Linen, €175

Andaman green mulberry silk pyjamas, The Ethical Silk Company, €245

Gatsby long bamboo pyjama set, Zipster, €81.27

Jaipur pink mulberry silk camisole and shorts set, The Ethical Silk Co, €120

Evette lace trim leaf print pyjama set, Cyberjammies, €62.95

MyzaArchive organic cotton pyjama trouser set, Etsy, was €75.19; now €60.15

Nesting Bird short sleeve organic cotton pyjamas, Seasalt Cornwall, €77

Organic bamboo eye masks, €20 and scrunchies, €8, Zzzana

NAMES TO KNOW:

Moon + Mellow: Designed in Ireland and made in Portugal from organic cotton, expect details like French seams, mother of pearl buttons, cotton piping, custom gift packaging and personalisation services.

Loom Irish Linen: Luxury Irish sleepwear brand championing eco-friendly and indigenous linen for improved sleep hygiene and future wellbeing.

The Ethical Silk Company: Mulberry silk pyjamas consciously crafted in a fairtrade tailoring unit using low impact AZO free dyes. Traditionally block printed by hand.

Cyberjammies: Sustainably sourced and ethically made PJs by nightwear experts with over 150 years’ combined experience. Expect cotton mixed with moisture-wicking modal and rated on a scale from 1 to 5—lightest to cosiest.

Zzzana: Designed in Ireland and made from organic bamboo: a feel-good fabric with sweat-wicking properties that helps support a good night sleep. Anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic too.