Eclectic Picnic: 10 ways to nod back at noughties festival chic

Festival season is upon us, and with it comes the sartorial nostalgia.
While the noughties remains the reference point, festival style is all grown-up.
Take inspiration from Sienna Miller’s recent double denim combo at Glastonbury or craft an iconic look in a Poppy Delevingne-style crochet dress.
Whatever you choose, ditch the wellies for a walk on the wild side in this season’s must-have cowboy boots.
Get The Look: Hark back to the noughties for a classic take on festival style, as seen at Penneys.
Take a step on the wild side in these pink cowboy boots, €115, mtng at Zalando.
Rock the festival look in a rock ‘n’ roll slogan tee, €100, Anine Bing at Seagreen.
Taking inspiration from the night sky, this celestial necklace will leave you shining bright, €79.95, Far Fetched Accessories.
Make the perennial summer print festival ready with this cute mini floral dress, €170, The Kooples at Kildare Village.
Keeping your hat on will leave you feeling and looking cool, €25.99, Parfois.
Ditch the 90’s denim hot pants for the more grown-up a-line style, €69, COS.
Don’t throw shade. Instead, add a pop of colour to your festival sunnies, €25, River Island.
Don’t be overburdened with a cover-up – keep it slick in this denim foil vest jacket, €227.50, Ganni.
Be a part of the glitterati in this shimmering sequinned fringe dress, €78, Oliver Bonas.