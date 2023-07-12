Eclectic Picnic: 10 ways to nod back at noughties festival chic

Festival season is upon us, and with it comes the sartorial nostalgia.

While the noughties remains the reference point, festival style is all grown-up.

Take inspiration from Sienna Miller’s recent double denim combo at Glastonbury or craft an iconic look in a Poppy Delevingne-style crochet dress.

Whatever you choose, ditch the wellies for a walk on the wild side in this season’s must-have cowboy boots.

GET THE LOOK

Festival Fashion, now available at Penneys

Get The Look: Hark back to the noughties for a classic take on festival style, as seen at Penneys.

Cowboy Boots, €115, MTNG at Zalando

Wild West: Take a step on the wild side in these pink cowboy boots, €115, mtng at Zalando.

Rock 'N' Roll Tee, €100, Anine Bing at Seagreen

Rock Chick: Rock the festival look in a rock ‘n’ roll slogan tee, €100, Anine Bing at Seagreen.

Aurora Necklace, €79.95, Far Fetched Accessories

#ieloves: Night Owl: Taking inspiration from the night sky, this celestial necklace will leave you shining bright, €79.95, Far Fetched Accessories.

Floral Mini Dress, €170, The Kooples at Kildare Village

Garden Variety: Make the perennial summer print festival ready with this cute mini floral dress, €170, The Kooples at Kildare Village.

Raffia Fedora, €25.99, Parfois

Hats Off: Keeping your hat on will leave you feeling and looking cool, €25.99, Parfois.

A-Line Denim Shorts, €69, COS

Pocket Friendly: Get Shorty: Ditch the 90’s denim hot pants for the more grown-up a-line style, €69, COS.

Green Cat Eye Sunglasses, €25, River Island

Cat’s Eye: Don’t throw shade. Instead, add a pop of colour to your festival sunnies, €25, River Island.

Cropped Red Foil Denim Vest, €227.50, Ganni

Heavy Metal: Don’t be overburdened with a cover-up – keep it slick in this denim foil vest jacket, €227.50, Ganni.

Sequined Fringe Dress, €78, Oliver Bonas

Fringe Festival: Be a part of the glitterati in this shimmering sequinned fringe dress, €78, Oliver Bonas.