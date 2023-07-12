Eclectic Picnic: 10 ways to nod back at noughties festival chic

Take inspiration from Sienna Miller’s recent double denim combo at Glastonbury or craft an iconic look in a Poppy Delevingne-style crochet dress. 
Fashion for the main stage and the campsite

Wed, 12 Jul, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Festival season is upon us, and with it comes the sartorial nostalgia. 

While the noughties remains the reference point, festival style is all grown-up. 

Take inspiration from Sienna Miller’s recent double denim combo at Glastonbury or craft an iconic look in a Poppy Delevingne-style crochet dress. 

Whatever you choose, ditch the wellies for a walk on the wild side in this season’s must-have cowboy boots.

GET THE LOOK

Festival Fashion, now available at Penneys
Festival Fashion, now available at Penneys

Get The Look: Hark back to the noughties for a classic take on festival style, as seen at Penneys.

Cowboy Boots, €115, MTNG at Zalando
Cowboy Boots, €115, MTNG at Zalando

Wild West: Take a step on the wild side in these pink cowboy boots, €115, mtng at Zalando.

Rock 'N' Roll Tee, €100, Anine Bing at Seagreen
Rock 'N' Roll Tee, €100, Anine Bing at Seagreen

Rock Chick: Rock the festival look in a rock ‘n’ roll slogan tee, €100, Anine Bing at Seagreen.

Aurora Necklace, €79.95, Far Fetched Accessories
Aurora Necklace, €79.95, Far Fetched Accessories

#ieloves: Night Owl: Taking inspiration from the night sky, this celestial necklace will leave you shining bright, €79.95, Far Fetched Accessories.

Floral Mini Dress, €170, The Kooples at Kildare Village
Floral Mini Dress, €170, The Kooples at Kildare Village

Garden Variety: Make the perennial summer print festival ready with this cute mini floral dress, €170, The Kooples at Kildare Village.

Raffia Fedora, €25.99, Parfois
Raffia Fedora, €25.99, Parfois

Hats Off: Keeping your hat on will leave you feeling and looking cool, €25.99, Parfois.

A-Line Denim Shorts, €69, COS
A-Line Denim Shorts, €69, COS

Pocket Friendly: Get Shorty: Ditch the 90’s denim hot pants for the more grown-up a-line style, €69, COS.

Green Cat Eye Sunglasses, €25, River Island
Green Cat Eye Sunglasses, €25, River Island

Cat’s Eye: Don’t throw shade. Instead, add a pop of colour to your festival sunnies, €25, River Island.

Cropped Red Foil Denim Vest, €227.50, Ganni
Cropped Red Foil Denim Vest, €227.50, Ganni

Heavy Metal: Don’t be overburdened with a cover-up – keep it slick in this denim foil vest jacket, €227.50, Ganni.

Sequined Fringe Dress, €78, Oliver Bonas
Sequined Fringe Dress, €78, Oliver Bonas

Fringe Festival: Be a part of the glitterati in this shimmering sequinned fringe dress, €78, Oliver Bonas.

