First Look: Six autumn/winter trends to try at Brown Thomas

We all like a good spoiler and luxury retailer Brown Thomas didn’t disappoint as fashion director Shelly Corkery gave a preview to press of the autumn/winter 23 collections.

Summer weather woes aside, the presentation was elegantly assertive, promising a clear and confident sartorial season. Keen to get a head start on your wardrobe? These are six of the biggest trends you won’t want to miss.

Red dress from Dolce & Gabbana

SEEING RED

Tap into your personal power with red — this season’s hottest hue. Sexy, bold and colourfully commanding, red’s primal energy stimulates our passion for life, making it a veritable mood booster when the mercury dips. Consider it a surefire way to connect to the fashion grid, whether fully committed in The Row’s cherry felted wool coat, lusting for that Dolce & Gabbana dress or flirting with juicy arm candy from Alaïa or Valentino.

EXECUTIVE SUIT

The 80s called: they said, ‘You’re welcome’. Yes, the executive suit is back, but better. Combining big shoulder energy with working-from-home ease, expect era-centric silhouettes executed with clean lines and rich fabrics for a fresh take on professional attire. Look to Saint Laurent for perfectly controlled tailoring in pinstripes and checks wrought from menswear fabrics with Melanie Griffith and Sigourney Weaver as cinematic muses. For that Friday feeling, Victoria Beckham serves playful brio with oversized blazer-style jackets worn as mini dresses. Looking to elevate your office game? Prepare for the redux of the pencil skirt worn with 10 denier tights and kitten heels or to-the-knee boots.

QUIET LUXE

Shhh! Did you hear that? It’s the whisper of quiet luxe. In stark contrast to sharp throwback tailoring, this understated trend makes its presence felt in a trifecta of refined fabrics (wool, silk and cashmere), subdued silhouettes, and low-key colourways. Prepare to find this burgeoning aesthetic in knit co-ords at Loewe and slouchy nonchalant separates at The Row. Leading the charge? Prada’s Succession-worthy dresses; evidence of rigorous simplicity.

KEEPING IT REAL

Quiet luxury adjacent; designers referenced more casual codes with a focus on everyday opulence. With a fondness for pastiche, Miu Miu gave wool and leather codes an unstudied air thanks to bonded neoprene hoodies while Isabel Marant held true to her insouciant cool girl edge with tonal denim ensembles. Speaking of denim, oversized continues its proportional reign, especially when paired with louche blazers and trench coats, as seen at Gucci.

HOURGLASS

As an antidote to understated ease, old Hollywood glamour gets a reboot with a celebration of the hourglass silhouette. Balmain understood the assignment, pairing embellished midi skirts with fitted 40s-inspired blouses, while the disciplined waists and abbreviated hems of Herrera’s monochrome party dresses make for a delicious dichotomy. Seasonal textures like silk and the sleekest of leather add to the depth of this feminine silhouette, not to mention Dolce & Gabbana’s lingerie-inspired lace.

HIDE & SEEK

Leather assumes a playful and unexpected edge as designers experiment with shapes, textures, and bold new colours from Prada candyfloss pink to Loewe chocolate brown and Sportmax buttermilk yellow. An increased focus on craftsmanship and intricate detailing informs this season’s outerwear offering with strong cameos from Givenchy and Saint Laurent.