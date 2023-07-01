Trending skin treatments you need to know, from Emface to Profhilo

POTENZA RF MICRONEEDLING

Microneedling is one of the best treatments for improving skin texture and for the skin as a whole.

Potenza RF Microneedling takes it to the next level by combining microneedling with radiofrequency technology to deliver faster, more dramatic results with less downtime.

The treatment works by pricking the skin with ultrafine needles while heating it with radiofrequency.

This triggers the body’s natural healing process and boosts collagen and elastin production, resulting in tighter, smoother skin, reduced fine lines and wrinkles and improved skin texture.

Downtime is relatively minimal compared to traditional microneedling, with skin feeling tight, red, blotchy, and irritated for a day or so.

Three to five treatments are recommended, spaced four to six weeks apart, with each session taking approximately 60 minutes.

Although numbing cream is applied beforehand, it’s not the most comfortable treatment and can be difficult to tolerate around the nose, cheeks and chin.

This is something to keep in view when booking an appointment.

Prices start from €495 for one treatment or from €885 for a course of three.

Available from Therapie Clinic locations in Cork, Dublin and Limerick and The Kelly Clinic in Galway.

LASER FOR THREAD VEINS

If you’re prone to small or medium-sized thread veins on the face or body, this excellent treatment is for you.

Relatively comfortable with little to no downtime (depending on the type of laser used), this is a treatment that zaps thread veins instantly and forever.

Two to three treatments are often required for the face to not oversensitize the skin. Each session takes about 20 minutes.

The therapist locates the thread vein and then places the laser device directly on top.

Each ‘zap’ feels like a strong puff of air, followed by a tiny pinch. It can feel slightly more pinchy around areas like the chin and sides of the nose, but overall quite tolerable.

Immediately after the treatment, there is often redness and occasionally some mild swelling, which disappears within an hour or so.

Once zapped, the thread vein is gone forever. It’s important to note, however, that extreme weather, sun exposure, high-octane exercise and good old genetics can all result in the formation of new thread veins.

This affordable and effective option can help with annual or bi-annual thread vein maintenance.

Prices start from €200 per treatment.

Available from various clinics in Ireland, including South William Clinic in Dublin, Laser Clinic in Galway and Lee Clinic Dermatology in Cork.

IPL SKIN REJUVENATION

IPL, or Intense Pulsed Light, is a treatment that targets a multitude of skin issues and can help drastically improve the overall appearance of your skin.

Particularly good for sun damage and hyperpigmentation, IPL can help to correct and improve everything from sun spots and thread veins to rosacea, skin laxity, scarring, fine lines and wrinkles and general dullness.

Well tolerated, IPL is generally not considered a painful treatment and is described in varying degrees as the sensation of having an elastic band snapped against your skin.

The treatment can take anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the type of machine used and the areas being treated.

Downtime can vary depending on individual skin sensitivities but often takes the form of a hot, tight feeling with some redness. This is usually gone within a few hours (an ultrasound gel is applied before the treatment to help reduce this as much as possible).

In the case of treating sun damage, it’s important to note that IPL works by bringing hyperpigmentation to the surface.

This means the sun spots become significantly darker over the course of a few days before eventually falling off.

Depending on your specific skin goals, three to five treatments are generally recommended. Initial results are often reported within a week to 10 days of the first treatment.

Prices start from €250 for one treatment.

Available from various clinics in Ireland, including Amara Clinic in Dublin, Rose Clinic in Cork and Elysium in Galway.

EMFACE

One of the newest and most exciting treatments to hit our shores in recent times, EmFace has been hailed as everything from a non-invasive facelift to a needle-free (and more subtle) alternative to Botox and filler.

Using radio frequency and electromagnetic energy, EmFace aims to strengthen and lift the muscles in the face, resulting in reduced fine lines and wrinkles and tighter, smoother skin.

Four treatments are recommended, spaced one week apart for maximum results.

During each session, three pads are placed on the face; one on the forehead and two on each cheek, and a larger pad on the back to complete the electromagnetic circuit.

The pads then contract the muscles in the face over a period of twenty minutes.

EmFace is not painful, but it is a slightly odd sensation. Akin to microcurrent but on a much more intense level.

No skin preparation is required before the treatment, and there is no downtime, apart from some slight redness on the skin, which usually dissipates within a few minutes.

Results are visible 12 weeks after your final treatment, although results have been reported after one or two sessions.

The most expensive treatment on this list, EmFace is a significant investment, and a consultation is recommended before booking to ensure it’s the right treatment for you.

Prices start from €3000 for four sessions.

Available at several clinics in Ireland, including Beacon Face and Dermatology in Dublin and aNuMe Medical in Cork.

PROFHILO

Profhilo is an injectable Hyaluronic Acid-based treatment that stimulates four types of collagen in the skin and can help vastly improve hydration and glow. It’s become one of the most popular treatments in Ireland in recent years and for good reason. Profhilo works by targeting multiple layers of the skin (on both the face and neck) to boost your skin’s natural collagen-making abilities. Imagine the impact on your skin if you could push your hydrating serums to the deepest layers where they’re most needed? This is exactly what Profhilo does.

Depending on your skin condition, this is a two, or potentially three-part treatment and takes approximately 30 minutes. Each treatment is spaced four to six weeks apart. It’s not a painful treatment but can be pinchy in places, as five injections are required on each side of the face. An immediate improvement is sometimes seen in the skin, but results are most visible a few weeks after the second treatment. Downtime is minimal, with some swelling and redness expected directly after, which disappears within a few hours.

Prices start from €300 for one treatment.

Available at various clinics in Ireland, including ORA Clinic in Dublin, The Adare Clinic in Limerick and Eden Medical Clinic in Cork.