The collection has price tags that range from just €15 to €50.
First look: Helen Steele reveals sportswear fashion for Dunnes Stores inspired by 90s Berlin

Acid Rain by Helen Steele

Tue, 27 Jun, 2023 - 11:55
Denise O’Donoghue

Designer Helen Steele has shared a first look at her latest collection of energetic sportswear fashion at Dunnes Stores.

Acid Rain embraces a fusion of music, fashion, and self-expression, and draws inspiration from the iconic track by German DJ Westbam.

The collection pays homage to the untamed spirit and pulsating energy of Berlin’s early 90s underground alt-techno music scene. Every garment tells a story, blending nostalgia and modernity in a mesmerizing fusion.

Acid Rain includes sporty dresses, swimwear, leggings, comfy shorts-and-sweater co-ords, soft joggers, yoga pants, hoodies, new summer-ready bags and a new padded gilet in hot pink with price tags that range from just €15 to €50.

 

  • Acid Rain by Helen Steele is in selected Dunnes Stores and at dunnesstores.com.

First look: Joanne Hynes reveals wedding collection for Dunnes — and Cork will have it first

