First look: Helen Steele reveals sportswear fashion for Dunnes Stores inspired by 90s Berlin

Designer Helen Steele has shared a first look at her latest collection of energetic sportswear fashion at Dunnes Stores.
Acid Rain embraces a fusion of music, fashion, and self-expression, and draws inspiration from the iconic track by German DJ Westbam.
The collection pays homage to the untamed spirit and pulsating energy of Berlin’s early 90s underground alt-techno music scene. Every garment tells a story, blending nostalgia and modernity in a mesmerizing fusion.
Acid Rain includes sporty dresses, swimwear, leggings, comfy shorts-and-sweater co-ords, soft joggers, yoga pants, hoodies, new summer-ready bags and a new padded gilet in hot pink with price tags that range from just €15 to €50.
Helen Steele Red Soft Touch V-Neck Hoodie, €25, and Soft Touch Shorts, €20. MODEL: Marwa from Not Another Intl. @marwa.noelle
- Acid Rain by Helen Steele is in selected Dunnes Stores and at dunnesstores.com.