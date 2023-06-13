First look: Joanne Hynes reveals wedding collection for Dunnes — and Cork will have it first

When creating her latest collection for Dunnes Stores, Joanne Hynes envisioned an elopement from what we think of when we think about bridal fashion.

Fans of the Irish designer will be saying "I do" to her wedding collection when the limited edition designs hit select stores this Friday, launching in Bandon Road in Cork City at 8am, and in Stephen's Green and Eyre Square later that morning.

Fall Hard for Love offers a modern take on wedding designs, one that marries rebellion and tradition.

The lace wedding coat (€250) is a prime example of how contrasting elements are brought together - the lace fabric and structured collar, cuff and hem detail are classic but the PU belts with silver buckles and studs give it a modern edge.

It can be worn as a dress with a slip underneath or can be worn open as a coat.

Embellished wedding dress, €400. A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Rose sequin top, €180. A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Wedding coat, €250, and embellished velvet headband, €100. A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Embellished leather headband, €150, wedding shirt, €120, Muse Lady trouser, €150 and embellished leather clutch, €275. A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Embellished leather headband, €100, All Hard For Love tee, €50, embellished velvet belt, €120. A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Embellished velvet headband, €100, mesh and lace top, €250, rose sequin top, €180, and embellished leather clutch bag, €275. A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Embellished leather headband, €150, Muse Lady jacket, €200, Muse Lady trouser, €150. A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Embellished velvet headband, €100, mesh and lace top, €250, embellished leather clutch bag, €275. A car is submerged in flooding along the quays in Dungarvan. Photo: Damien Storan.

Muse Lady Dress, €200.

Suits you

Those in the market for a wedding suit rather than a dress will be swooning over the Muse Lady blazer and trouser set (€200 and €150 respectively).

The streamlined suit features Hynes' iconic Muse Lady design but it is the lace hem drape on the right side that elevates the look.

Its striking silhouette is softened slightly with the inclusion of the soft lace giving the thoroughly modern look a glimmer of tradition.

Hynes' stunning sequin Muse Lady dress (€200) is ideal for a modern bride.

The two-way sequins mean you can easily tailor this look to your own taste, on one side you have Hynes' iconic Muse Lady design while the other is plain gold. The dress also features contrasting velvet straps and panelling and, perhaps most enjoyable of all, it has velvet-lined pockets.

While this dress would look great on a bride, it has endless potential to be styled for any occasion. Hynes herself said it is a dress that she would layer on top of a t-shirt.

All about the details

As with all of Hynes' collections, it is the details that set it apart from the rest.

The embellished wedding dress (€400) is more than just some serious sparkle it features faceted crystal beads and stones against detailed threadwork in spirals and French knots in a leaf and foliage pattern.

And as the light catches the stones, you get little pops of rich colour.

Fall Hard For Love also includes gorgeous and romantic tops such as the lace back shirt (€120) that gives plenty of drama with a 3D foliage lace panel at the back and the rose sequin top (€180) which depicts a rose garden scene drawn by Hynes.

The accessories include embellished headbands, a to-die-for velvet pearl belt (€120) and a crystal-covered clutch bag (€275).

Versatility is key

Hynes said that the collection features pieces that will "work hard for you" with the wearer able to style items in numerous different ways.

The collection is centred around weddings but each of the items can be worn for various types of events, a welcome change from traditional wedding fashion which more often than not is put away after the big day, never to be worn again.

Fall Hard For Love can see a bride through from the day before, to the ceremony, the after-party and all the way to the second-day festivities. The real beauty of it all? It won't cost you the earth to look like a modern-day goddess.

The limited edition Fall Hard For Love collection launches Friday, June 16 exclusively in Dunnes Stores' locations in Bandon Road, Cork City (8am); Stephen's Green, Dublin City (8.30am); and Eyre Square, Galway City (9am).