And Just Like That: Ten ways to wear ageless fashion faves

It’s the sartorial love match between the small screen and fashion that keeps on giving.

Since SATC exploded onto our screens, Carrie Bradshaw’s quirky mix of vintage and designer has created some of the most iconic trends of the past 25 years.

Now in her 50’s, Carrie’s look is all grown-up and just like that ageless style is the must-have trend of the season.

GET THE LOOK:

“Carrie” (Sarah Jessica Parker), “Miranda” (Cynthia Nixon) and “Charlotte” (Kristin Davis) in And Just Like That.

And Just Like That, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are giving us the style inspo our summer wardrobes deserve.

Oversized Bow Pump, €220, Nicki Hoyne

#ieloves - Hello Lovers: Follow in Carrie’s footsteps in these show stopping pink bow pumps, €220, Nicki Hoyne.

Art Deco Earrings, €165, Fiorsó

Say It Loud: Just like LTW, make bold jewellery part of your signature look, €165, Fiorsó

Square Neck Midi Linen Dress, €310, Reformation at Brown Thomas

Retro Revival: Emulate Charlotte’s love of retro style in a 50’s inspired floral dress, €310, Reformation at Brown Thomas.

Wide Leg Trousers, €270, Stine Goya

Kissed By A Rose: Combine your love of rosé with your summer style in these rose-hued wide-leg trousers, €270, Stine Goya.

Pleated Midi Skirt ,€225, Essentiel Antwerp at Arnotts

Colour Vision: Introduce a pop of colour with the perennial midi skirt, €225, Essentiel Antwerp at Arnotts.

Orange Belted Jumpsuit, €99, COS

Citrus Fruits: Add some zest to your day-to-night look in a Miranda-inspired jumpsuit, €99, COS.

Blue & White Print Midi Dress, €55.95, Zara

Pocket Friendly - Blue Crush: Loved by all, the trusty midi dress remains star of the sartorial show, €55.95, Zara.

Green Oversized Blazer, €85, River Island at Very

Wear Your Greens: A Carrie favourite – the oversized blazer remains this season’s must-have cover-up, €85, River Island at Very.

Corsage Detail Top, €129, & Other Stories

Flower Bomb: All grown up for 2023 the noughties corsage is having a revival, €129, & Other Stories.