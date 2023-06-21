And Just Like That: Ten ways to wear ageless fashion faves

It’s the sartorial love match between the small screen and fashion that keeps on giving.
Since SATC exploded onto our screens, Carrie Bradshaw’s quirky mix of vintage and designer has created some of the most iconic trends of the past 25 years.
Now in her 50’s, Carrie’s look is all grown-up and just like that ageless style is the must-have trend of the season.
And Just Like That, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are giving us the style inspo our summer wardrobes deserve.
Follow in Carrie’s footsteps in these show stopping pink bow pumps, €220, Nicki Hoyne.
Just like LTW, make bold jewellery part of your signature look, €165, Fiorsó
Emulate Charlotte’s love of retro style in a 50’s inspired floral dress, €310, Reformation at Brown Thomas.
Combine your love of rosé with your summer style in these rose-hued wide-leg trousers, €270, Stine Goya.
Introduce a pop of colour with the perennial midi skirt, €225, Essentiel Antwerp at Arnotts.
Add some zest to your day-to-night look in a Miranda-inspired jumpsuit, €99, COS.
Loved by all, the trusty midi dress remains star of the sartorial show, €55.95, Zara.
A Carrie favourite – the oversized blazer remains this season’s must-have cover-up, €85, River Island at Very.
All grown up for 2023 the noughties corsage is having a revival, €129, & Other Stories.