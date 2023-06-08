Head-mistress: 12 ways to wear spectacular summer hats

It can’t be helped. Using the word ‘sunny’ in conjunction with phrases like ‘all week’ or ‘high temperatures’, may cause lapses in common sense, commonly known as sunburn.
Releasing bare limbs from the bondage of winter woollies has that effect.
Pro-user tip: Before indulging in the cropped, mini, sheer or conspicuously absent, treat yourself first to one of these 12 entrance-making hats and be the ultimate head mistress.
Being shady never looked so good.
1. Seersucker bucket hat, H&M, €19.99
2. Raffia hat with ribbon, Zara, €29.95
3. Raffia wide brim hat, Zara, €59.95
4. Straw sun visor, Arket, €35
5. ‘Figolu' hat, Soeur, €65
6. Mango x Simon Miller natural fibre maxi hat, Mango, €59.99
7. Leather-trimmed straw hat, Arket, €59
8. Painted trim straw hat, Anthropologie, €58
9. Packable braided straw visor, Madewell, €36
10. Packable braided straw hat, Madewell, €51
11. M&S Collection floral crochet bucket hat, M&S, €24
12. Braided bucket hat, Parfois, €29.99
- TRAVEL HACK: Crushing on a carry-on-only sun break? Madewell’s packable straw hats are collapsible, foldable and most importantly, luggage friendly.
- SUN SAVVY: Wide-brimmed hats are the safest bet when it comes to being skin smart. Be sure to accessorise daily with factor 50 sunscreen and always be see in the coolest area – the shade.
- REGENCY-CORE: As rumours of Bridgerton 3’s release date abound, prepare to swap the trending corset for a thoroughly modern morning bonnet. Look to French brand Soeur for a 2023 twist on the trend and thank us later. Info: www.souer.fr.
- TENNIS, ANYONE? Avoid the dreaded ‘hat head’ with a Wimbledon-esque visor which allows for eye coverage and a fuss-proof high ponytail or messy top knot. Result.