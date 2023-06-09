First look: Penneys releases Barbie capsule collection for men, women, home and more

To celebrate Barbie The Movie, Penneys is thinking pink with its new range of items across fashion and homewares
Penneys has launches a new Barbie-inspired capsule collection.

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 13:55
Denise O’Donoghue

As we eagerly await what is being hyped by many as the movie of the summer, Penneys has released a new capsule collection to celebrate all things Barbie.

The new range arriving in stores next month ahead of Barbie The Movie’s cinema release and features prints and patterns that will allow wearers to channel their best Barbiecore look.

The collection includes pieces from womenswear, accessories, nightwear and menswear to home and beauty and, of course, everything has that iconic splash of pink.

You can even buy the iconic Venice Beach Barbie swimwear and Ken shorts outfits from the viral Venice Beach Scene in the movie at Penneys.

“Everyone can unleash their inner Barbie and Ken this summer,” says Sarah Jackson, director of licensing at Primark.

“This collection marks our first collaboration with Mattel, who we have worked strategically with on the design and creation of the fantastic range, tied to the upcoming Warner Bros. movie. Barbie is sure to be the style moment of the summer and we have no doubt our collection will be a success.” 

 

The Barbie collection will be available in Penneys’ 37 locations in Ireland from July.

