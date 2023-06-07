Smooth sailing: 9 ways to look nautical but nice

Smooth sailing: 9 ways to look nautical but nice

Some of our fashion editor's sailorcore selections

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 02:00

In celebration of World Ocean Day, we are taking inspiration from the high seas. 

Fashion’s love affair with all things nautical remains very much in vogue. 

It’s the perennial trend that has us sailing smoothly into summer style. This season it’s all about sailorcore. 

Think sailor-style collars with Popeye-inspired wide-leg trousers. 

Taking the nautical sartorial mile will have you looking shipshape all season long.

First look: Gallery at Dunnes Stores launches summer 2023 collections

<p>Some of Nicole Glennon's picks for Father's Day.</p>

Father's Day gift guide: 14 Irish-made ideas and experiences for every budget

