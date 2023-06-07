Smooth sailing: 9 ways to look nautical but nice

In celebration of World Ocean Day, we are taking inspiration from the high seas.
Fashion’s love affair with all things nautical remains very much in vogue.
It’s the perennial trend that has us sailing smoothly into summer style. This season it’s all about sailorcore.
Think sailor-style collars with Popeye-inspired wide-leg trousers.
Taking the nautical sartorial mile will have you looking shipshape all season long.
Pocket Friendly - Deck Chair: Take the helm of summer style in the perennial deck chair stripes, €49.95, Zara.